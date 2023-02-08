Carnival Magic
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

More SEA Games tweaks could hurt Thailand

More SEA Games tweaks could hurt Thailand

SEA GAMES: Changes to some events at the 32nd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games, set to take place from May 5 to 17 in Cambodia, could result in an advantage for the host nation, says the chief of the Thai delegation to the biennial sporting event.

SEA-GamesMuay-ThaiBadminton
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 8 February 2023, 10:07AM

The Morodok Techo National Stadium in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. Photo: AFP

The Morodok Techo National Stadium in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. Photo: AFP

Thailand has already expressed its unhappiness with its neighbour over a kickboxing event that Cambodia insists on calling Kun Khmer instead of Muay Thai. But other changes are also in the works.

Cambodia has announced a reduction of total events from 37 to 36, with 581 gold medals up for grabs rather than 608, reports the Bangkok Post.

However, observers have noted that changes in the regulations could block some nations from competing in some events.

In badminton, an eighth competition category has been added to the usual five for singles and two for teams. A mixed teams’ category will debut this year but will be restricted to tier 2 competitors from Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Brunei and Timor-Leste. Tier 1 nations including Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam and Singapore will unable to field competitors.

Phuket Property

In the three-women category of long boating, regulations have barred Thailand but allowed Cambodia, Singapore, Vietnam, Laos, Brunei, Timor-Leste and Malaysia to compete.

“These changes could give Cambodia an overall advantage, and the country has submitted further alterations to the games’ technical handbook for review,” said Thana Chaiprasit, head of the Thai delegation.

With the host ready to add or remove competitions at any time, it is difficult for athletes to prepare properly for their events, he said.

Cambodia should finalise all decisions by the end of February for the benefit of all participants, he added.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Man City charged by Premier League for alleged rule breaches
Thai cadets break world record with mass martial arts ritual
Away day joy as Six Nations gets underway
Doubles glory for Aimsaard sisters
Guardiola rues missed opportunity as Kane dents Man City’s title bid
Rest of the World the pride of Kamala Bowls Club
Arsenal title bid rocked by Everton, dismal Liverpool crash again
Blue Tree Phuket launches triathlon series for youngsters
Rugby scandals pave way for 2023 Six Nations
BISP Sea Eagles continue to make waves in the pool
Fernandez set for Chelsea debut, Arsenal renew title charge
Old guard come out on top in Patong derby
Prayut calls for an end to sparring in Muay Thai spat
Newcastle sink Saints to end 47-year League Cup final wait
Struggling Everton appoint Dyche as new manager

 

Phuket community
More illegal taxis caught

Kowtowing to the demands of the thugs again. the tail really does wag the dog here. never any talk o...(Read More)

Tour agency fined B500k, suspended 6 months

JohnC, Thai rubber laws only serve the money making privileged. That includes kissing wag tailing th...(Read More)

‘Engine surge’ likely cause of Azur Air incident

@Taswegian, why you are surprised? Many of retired professionals served in different jobs at differe...(Read More)

Over 100 cops to be charged over illegal visas

Capricornball you are correct. I know of people doing them at least 25 years here on Phuket. Most li...(Read More)

More illegal taxis caught

All very well to fine taxis operating illegally but if the 'legal' taxis provided good servi...(Read More)

‘Engine surge’ likely cause of Azur Air incident

@taswegian. 555. ROFL. ...(Read More)

Tour agency fined B500k, suspended 6 months

Nice to see that the laws in this country can be followed strictly when they choose to. Pity same di...(Read More)

Industry president urges long-term fix to PM2.5

Hello. the international (WHO) safe threshold is 25 microgrammes per m3. They know decades what prob...(Read More)

‘Engine surge’ likely cause of Azur Air incident

I was really surprised when I read that the retired expert was a Mr Reinhard Luksch. I felt sure it ...(Read More)

Chinese tourist slashed by Phuket tour shop owner

Many Thai don't want or not able to talk with foreigners in the phone. Ever called a government ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CBRE Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Ixina Thailand
Fashion TV
Laguna Phuket 2023
Subscribe to The Phuket News
The Pavilions Phuket
Thai Residential
Blue Tree Phuket
Brightview Center
Open Kitchen Laguna
Pro Property Partners

 