More Russians fly home from Phuket

PHUKET: More than 200 Russians boarded a flight at Phuket International Airport yesterday (July 16) to head home as the Russian Government continues its drive to get their nationals stranded in Thailand home.

RussianCOVID-19transport
By The Phuket News

Friday 17 July 2020, 06:02PM

More than 200 Russians flew home from Phuket yesterday (July 16). Photo: AoT Phuket

The Boeing 777 aircraft, designated Rossiya Airlines Flight SDM6695 took off at about 1pm. According to the Phuket Consulate-General of the Russian Federation Facebook page, there were 225 passengers on board.

The aircraft touched down at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, where 207 more Russians boarded the home-bound flight, bringing the total number of passengers on board to 432.

The plane landed in Moscow at 9:20pm Thursday night local time, according to the website Flightradar24.com.

The Phuket Consulate-General of the Russian Federation noted that since the beginning of April, more than 1,500 people had flown out of Phuket on eight specially organised flights to various regions of Russia. The total number of specially arranged repatriation flights carried out from Thailand, according to the Russian Embassy in Bangkok, ​​is 42.

In total, more than 9,000 Russian nationals have been flown home during the COVID-19 crisis,"  the embassy noted.

Phuket community
Phuket villagers protest, accuse village chief of corruption

Kurt, Agree 100%. All countries suffer from Nepotism. When people say Thailand could learn for them...(Read More)

‘We Travel Together’ domestic tourism campaign hoped to give Phuket B100mn boost

ematt... most of the Thai population can not read, write, speak or understand English language....(Read More)

‘We Travel Together’ domestic tourism campaign hoped to give Phuket B100mn boost

@ematt. Not so fast,Sir. Speaking and knowing the truth about Phuket has nothing to do with bloated,...(Read More)

‘We Travel Together’ domestic tourism campaign hoped to give Phuket B100mn boost

@ematt, we may expect that during this all over Thailand unemployment crisis, many Thai have to supp...(Read More)

Phuket villagers protest, accuse village chief of corruption

@mgb, Until a certain extend I agree with you. However, name me 1 South East Asian country that is ...(Read More)

‘We Travel Together’ domestic tourism campaign hoped to give Phuket B100mn boost

Well no domestic Thai tourists will want to visit Phuket if they read the PN comments section, and f...(Read More)

No more SSO payout for jobless subscribers

Confusing piece PN. Are you talking about those people who had worked fewer than 26 days or about ev...(Read More)

‘We Travel Together’ domestic tourism campaign hoped to give Phuket B100mn boost

After the spell/grammar police,we now have a "forum rules" police too.Good to see that eve...(Read More)

Australian embassy to provide letters to assist visa extensions

You're not going to get anywhere with Phuket immigration without a signature on your letter, so ...(Read More)

Baht erodes further after Somkid’s exit

Finally some good news for tourism, if there were any that is. Hell, by the time the tourists do com...(Read More)

 

