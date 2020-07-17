More Russians fly home from Phuket

PHUKET: More than 200 Russians boarded a flight at Phuket International Airport yesterday (July 16) to head home as the Russian Government continues its drive to get their nationals stranded in Thailand home.

RussianCOVID-19transport

By The Phuket News

Friday 17 July 2020, 06:02PM

The Boeing 777 aircraft, designated Rossiya Airlines Flight SDM6695 took off at about 1pm. According to the Phuket Consulate-General of the Russian Federation Facebook page, there were 225 passengers on board.

The aircraft touched down at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, where 207 more Russians boarded the home-bound flight, bringing the total number of passengers on board to 432.

The plane landed in Moscow at 9:20pm Thursday night local time, according to the website Flightradar24.com.

The Phuket Consulate-General of the Russian Federation noted that since the beginning of April, more than 1,500 people had flown out of Phuket on eight specially organised flights to various regions of Russia. The total number of specially arranged repatriation flights carried out from Thailand, according to the Russian Embassy in Bangkok, ​​is 42.

In total, more than 9,000 Russian nationals have been flown home during the COVID-19 crisis," the embassy noted.