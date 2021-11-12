BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
More Russian flights return to Phuket

More Russian flights return to Phuket

PHUKET: More Russian flights resumed services to Phuket yesterday (Nov 11) with the arrival of the first S7 Airlines flight since the tourism lockdown began last year.

tourismtransporteconomics
By The Phuket News

Friday 12 November 2021, 10:56AM

The first passengers to arrive on the resumed flights by S7 Airlines touched down in Phuket last night (Nov 11). Photo: AoT Phuket

Flight S7 6329 from Irkutsk, located beside Lake Baikal, north of Mongolia, touched down at Phuket International Airport at 7:10pm.

The flight brought 136 foreign tourists to Phuket entering the country under the new entry requirements brought into effect on Nov 1, reported the Phuket office of Airports of Thailand (AoT Phuket).

Present to welcome the arrivals at Gate 15 were Phuket Vice Governor Piyapong Chuwong along with Phuket airport General Manager Monchai Tanode and representatives from the Tourism Authority of Thailand Phuket office (TAT Phuket).

The arrival of the flight marked a return of regular services to Phuket by S7 Airlines, sometimes still referred to by its previous name Siberia Airlines, which now operates roundtrip flights from Novosibirsk, Vladivostok, Irkutsk, Moscow and Krasnoyarsk.

The return of S7 flights follows the arrival last Saturday (Nov 6) of the first regular Aeroflot flight to Phuket in 19 months.

Russian Consul General in Phuket Vladimir Sosnov told Russian state news agency TASS that starting this week Aeroflot will operate two regular weekly flights from Moscow to Phuket.

Starting on Tuesday (Nov 9), Russia set to resume regular scheduled flights to and from Thailand, with flights from Moscow to Bangkok and Phuket operating twice a week and flights from Russian airports that have resumed international flights operating one flight a week on each route, he said.

