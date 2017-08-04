PHUKET: More rain is forecast for this weekend (Aug 4-6) following spouts of heavy rain falling periodically throughout this week.

Friday 4 August 2017, 04:37PM

The rain is brought on by a low-pressure trough that is currently moving across southern Thailand. Photo: TMD

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) have already recorded 36 millimetres of rainfall at Phuket International Airport between 1am and 4pm today.

The Thai Meteorological Department’s Southern Meteorological Center (West Coat) today re-issued a severe weather warning for the South of Thailand.

Heavy rain is forecast in upper and lower areas of the South until the end of this weekend. The rain is brought on by a low-pressure trough that is currently moving across southern Thailand.

Small boats and fishing boat are advised to stay ashore during this period.