More praise for Thailand virus response

More praise for Thailand virus response

THAILAND: It has been confirmed that Thailand ranks first among countries with the highest rate of COVID-19 recoveries, according to the Global COVID-19 Index (GCI).

CoronavirusCOVID-19healthSafety
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 30 July 2020, 12:22PM

Saffron safety: A monk wears a saffron-coloured face mask as a precaution against COVID-19 at Wat Arun Ratchawararam in Bangkok. People have been advised to follow strict health safeguards to prevent a resurgence of the outbreak. Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool.

Saffron safety: A monk wears a saffron-coloured face mask as a precaution against COVID-19 at Wat Arun Ratchawararam in Bangkok. People have been advised to follow strict health safeguards to prevent a resurgence of the outbreak. Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool.

The GCI report, published yesterday (July 29), gave Thailand an index score of 82.06 from 100 points, putting it top of countries that have made the most progress in curtailing the spread of the pandemic and can be used as examples of best anti-virus practices.

South Korea comes second in the rankings with 81.09 points, followed by Latvia (80.81).

They are followed by Malaysia (79.37), Taiwan (78.94), New Zealand (78.55), Lithuania (77.54), Australia (77.18), Canada (75.87), and Malta (75.79).

Among the 20 countries highest on the list, five are in Asia: Thailand, South Korea, Malaysia, Taiwan, and Vietnam.

The GCI bases 70% of its calculation on big data and daily analysis, ranking 184 countries on how well they are coping with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The rest consists of static scores derived from the Global Health Security Index (GHS), an initiative led by Johns Hopkins University in the US that was funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

The GHS was developed to assess a country’s readiness to cope with an epidemic.

Phuket community
CAAT launches public survey: ‘What will affect your decision to travel?’

The Thai only suggests they are thinking about outbound travel, either that or are idiots...(Read More)

US, Australia seek new military cooperation in face of China

Aussies,don't get drag in to this,let Donald do what he does best,Bla Bla Horst...(Read More)

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Truck goes swimming! Rising sea temperatures cause of more turtle nests? || July 29

must have also been the rising sea temperature ?...(Read More)

Rising sea temperatures suspected of causing ‘off-season’ turtle nests

Sorry Christy, common sense there Horst ...(Read More)

Time to put Phuket on show, no price gouging, Governor urges

ematt..do you have anything substantial to add to this article instead of your usual bla bla bla ? N...(Read More)

Time to put Phuket on show, no price gouging, Governor urges

@Thorfinger, I have asked a thai friend how much he would have to pay for the 'trip' you de...(Read More)

Time to put Phuket on show, no price gouging, Governor urges

@Thorfinger, you see that Governor's appeal meets many deaf Thai ears. This Tuk tuk driver, if c...(Read More)

Time to put Phuket on show, no price gouging, Governor urges

Just a reminder to the chronically disgruntled, perpetually alienated, failure-to-adapt crowd postin...(Read More)

Time to put Phuket on show, no price gouging, Governor urges

Where is the notorious Thai apologies fraction ? In their hiding spot ? No comments to this article ...(Read More)

Is Phuket already on the path to recovery?

A hypothetical filler question or Phuket is on path of recovering. The writers not believe that them...(Read More)

 

