PHUKET: The Director of the Natural and Wildlife Education Centre at Khao Phra Theaw has today confirmed that a further 250 monkeys will be sterilised as part of an ongoing project aimed at limiting the island’s growing monkey population.

By Chutharat Plerin

Tuesday 21 August 2018, 06:10PM

Monkeys that have already been sterilised can be identified by the ’P’ tattoo on their chest. Photo: Natural and Wildlife Education Centre

The monkey warning signs were installed at at Rang Hill, Toh Sae Hill and Koh Siray last weekend. Photo: Natural and Wildlife Education Centre

Meanwhile, the chief, Pongchart Chouehorm, has also stated that the proposed monkey warning signs in four languages – English, Thai, Chinese and Russian – that were announced by Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong on Aug 2 (see story here) have now been installed at Rang Hill, Toh Sae Hill and Koh Siray.

Speaking to The Phuket News’ Thai-language sister paper Khao Phuket today (Aug 21), Mr Pongchart said, “Since the sterilisation project began, we have been monitoring the behaviour of monkeys at the designated. Most recently my team went to Koh Siray and found that the monkeys are living as normal. There has been no change in their behaviour since the sterilisation took place.

“We can identify those monkeys that have already been sterilised by the ‘P’ tattoo on their chest, the P stands for Phuket province,” Mr Pongchart explained.

“The sterilisation of the monkeys was much-needed as their behaviour was becoming annoying and a nuisance to tourists and we are satisfied with the results.

“Ours next step will be to sterilise a further 250 monkeys in September,” he added.

Turning his attention to the warning signs announced by Gov Norraphat earlier this month, Mr Pongchart said, “Last weekend we installed signs to warn people about keeping away from the monkeys and the consequences at Rang Hill, Toh Sae Hill and Koh Siray. The signs are in four languages; Russian, Chinese, English and Thai.”

Mr Pongchart added, “In order to comply with the policy ordered by Phuket Governor Norraphat Poldthong, CCTV cameras will be used to monitor the areas in case tourists are disobedient. The rules will enforced and tourists must comply with them.”