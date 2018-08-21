THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
More Phuket monkeys to be sterilised next month

PHUKET: The Director of the Natural and Wildlife Education Centre at Khao Phra Theaw has today confirmed that a further 250 monkeys will be sterilised as part of an ongoing project aimed at limiting the island’s growing monkey population.

By Chutharat Plerin

Tuesday 21 August 2018, 06:10PM

Meanwhile, the chief, Pongchart Chouehorm, has also stated that the proposed monkey warning signs in four languages – English, Thai, Chinese and Russian – that were announced by Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong on Aug 2 (see story here) have now been installed at Rang Hill, Toh Sae Hill and Koh Siray.

Speaking to The Phuket News’ Thai-language sister paper Khao Phuket today (Aug 21), Mr Pongchart said, “Since the sterilisation project began, we have been monitoring the behaviour of monkeys at the designated. Most recently my team went to Koh Siray and found that the monkeys are living as normal. There has been no change in their behaviour since the sterilisation took place.

“We can identify those monkeys that have already been sterilised by the ‘P’ tattoo on their chest, the P stands for Phuket province,” Mr Pongchart explained.

“The sterilisation of the monkeys was much-needed as their behaviour was becoming annoying and a nuisance to tourists and we are satisfied with the results.

“Ours next step will be to sterilise a further 250 monkeys in September,” he added.

Turning his attention to the warning signs announced by Gov Norraphat earlier this month, Mr Pongchart said, “Last weekend we installed signs to warn people about keeping away from the monkeys and the consequences at Rang Hill, Toh Sae Hill and Koh Siray. The signs are in four languages; Russian, Chinese, English and Thai.”

Mr Pongchart added, “In order to comply with the policy ordered by Phuket Governor Norraphat Poldthong, CCTV cameras will be used to monitor the areas in case tourists are disobedient. The rules will enforced and tourists must comply with them.”

 

 

DeKaaskopp | 22 August 2018 - 15:42:45 

That animals do not care about death is by far the biggest nonsense i ever read on here.

CaptainJack | 22 August 2018 - 13:17:40 

I see plenty of 'monkeys' around here that need sterilizing. Mostly they're driving cars and motorbikes.

Christy Sweet | 22 August 2018 - 11:27:20 

Euthanize these  monkeys. Animals do not care about death. I've stood right next to  horses being euthanized,  They did not do a thing to avoid it because they do not know about death. All animals care about is having their food and environmental needs met and it sounds like these monkeys  are not getting that.  Exiling them to  some island is as cruel as it gets.

Kurt | 22 August 2018 - 10:54:10 

More next month???   Why did they stop with the sterilisation program they started in June?

DeKaaskopp | 22 August 2018 - 10:53:14 

No need to swim from Koh Siray to Phuket.They can use the bridge.Apart from that Phuket is separated from Koh Siray by a few meter of water only.And given the size of Koh Siray there is definitely enough food or water for them.

Nasa12 | 21 August 2018 - 18:49:40 

And whay so many monky try to swim back to the mainland (Phuket) from Koh Siray, it is due to lack of food and fresh water Mr Pongchart.

