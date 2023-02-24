333 at the beach
More illegal houses found encroaching on protected mangrove area

More illegal houses found encroaching on protected mangrove area

PHUKET: A team of officers from the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) have found six more houses encroaching on protected mangrove areas in Phuket.

natural-resourcesenvironmentcrimeconstructionlandproperty
By The Phuket News

Friday 24 February 2023, 11:54AM

The team, working with personnel form the Royal Thai Navy, are from the Mangrove Resource Conservation Division of the DMCR Region 10 office and operate as a ‘Special Operations Team’ that has been nicknamed the ‘Great White Sharks’.

The officers, joined by staff from Phuket Mangrove Forest Resources Management Center, inspected a site in Soi Sorngkun, in Moo 1, Chalong, on Wednesday (Feb 22) and found earthworks had been conducted to level the land.

Crops had also been planted nearby, but not in the mangrove forest area. The team will coordinate with the Royal Forest Department to investigate further, the DMCR reported.

The Soi Sorngkun area in Chalong, just south of Phuket Villa 3, has been a hotbed of encroachment in recent years, with illegal development encroaching on the protected mangroves in the area.

Action by officials in protecting the mangroves in the area over the years has seen the entire Makham Khu (‘Twin Tamarind’) community displaced from a protected mangrove forest area in the neighbouring Klong Mudong area in Wichit. The displaced residents are still seeking a place to call home.

The DMCR team on Wednesday also inspected a site further north in Soi Rong Foam {’Foam Factory Street’}, in Moo 1, Ratsada, where they found six houses had been built on an area that has already seen eviction notices and criminal charges served.

The area was seized under criminal case No. 70/2565 filed with the Phuket Provincial Court on Jan 13.

The team is now investigating the construction of the six houses with the intent of presenting evidence to Phuket City Police in order to have charges brought against the offenders, the DMCR noted in its report.

Capricornball | 24 February 2023 - 12:48:20 

While I'm glad to see these groups out busting these never-ending illegal developments, I have to ask why it has to wait until there are structures standing before any action is taken. Phuket is not so huge, and these people cannot be so busy, that regular patrols cannot be conducted. Also, whenever I hear of local police being involved, I instantly lose hope that anything good will result.

Fascinated | 24 February 2023 - 12:36:41 

What ever happened to the big house being illegally built above Bang Wad dam? That story went very quiet.

 

