More heavy weather forecast for Phuket

PHUKET: Heavy downpours across the island this morning (May 29) saw minor flooding across major roads, as the Phuket office of the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) warns of more heavy rain and thundershowers fro the coming week.

weather
By The Phuket News

Friday 29 May 2020, 12:14PM

Traffic waits at the intersection in front of Dowroong Wittaya School this morning (May 29). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police warned of water across the road leading to the airport this morning (May 29). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtbu

The heavy weather is forecast to continue through to next Thursday (June 4). Image: TMD

Minor flooding across Chao Fa East Rd resulted in slight traffic delays and warnings from police for motorists to exercise caution during the downpours.

The road from Thepkrasattri Rd to the airport saw the westbound lanes down to one lane due to water across the road. Traffic cones were placed on the road to warn drivers and local disaster teams have set up pumps at the scene to remove the floodwater.

The TMD today warned of thunderstorms and isolated heavy rain across 60% of the Andaman coast provinces.

Thai Residential

Wind speeds during thunderstorms are forecast to reach up to 35km/h and waves are to reach up to two metres tall.

While the maximum temperature in the South is still forecast to reach anywhere from 32-35°C, in Phuket this morning it was a cool 28.5°C

The heavy weather is forecast to continue through to next Thursday (June 4), the TMD noted in its forecast.

