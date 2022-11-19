British International School, Phuket
More heavy rain on the way

More heavy rain on the way

PHUKET: The Meteorological Department has warned of heavy thunderstorms and rain expected to hit the southern mainland areas of Thailand next week.

weatherSafety
By The Phuket News

Saturday 19 November 2022, 11:40AM

Photo: The Phuket News / file

Photo: The Phuket News / file

Officials from the department confirmed yesterday (Nov 18) that an approaching low-pressure system from Borneo is expected to hit the Gulf of Thailand and Andaman coast between Tuesday and Thursday (Nov 22-24).

Heavy thunderstorms have been forecast bringing heavy rain which may lead to flash floods, particularly in lowalnd areas and waterways. Foothills areas or those near hills have been warned to possibly expect landslides.

The strong winds will bring heavy waves higher than 3 metres predicted in the Andaman Sea and Gulf of Thailand areas.

Consequently, all boat owners and operators have been urged to express caution when taking to sea, with small boats advised not to leave shore.

The heavy weather is expected to hit the Northeast, Central, Bangkok Metropolitan Region, Eastern and Southern Regions as well.

The Meteorological Department confirmed they will provide regular updates on the conditions. Similarly, more information can be found at www.tmd.go.th or by calling 02399 4012-13 and 1182, which is available 24 hours.

