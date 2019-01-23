THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
More gun-toting drug suspects arrested

PHUKET: Police working with Phuket-based soldiers from the Royal Thai Army have arrested three suspects for drugs, with one found in possession of a .38 revolver and another with a shotgun cartridge in his pocket.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 23 January 2019, 08:07PM

Polie working with soldiers based in Phuket arrested three suspects yesterday (Jan 22). Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

According to a report by police, the arrests followed an investigation overseen by Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Wisan Panmanee.

The first two suspects arrested were taken into custody at a house in Moo 4, Thepkrasattri, in Thalang at 2pm yesterday (Jan 22).

Tadpicha Sraksom, 22, was found in possession of 80 pills of ya bah (methamphetamine) hidden in dressing table and a .38 Smith & Wesson pistol and nine bullets that were sitting on a shelf in his room.

Tadpicha was charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell and illegal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

Also arrested at the house was Athit Jodnok, 25, from Bueng Kan. He was found in possession of one 12-gauge shotgun cartridge hidden at the right pocket of his trousers.

Athit was charged with illegal possession of ammunition.

QSI International School Phuket

Both Tadpicha and Athit were taken to Thalang Police Station to be charged and to face further questioning, the report noted.

The third and final suspect arrested yesterday was Prasit Songsang, 35, who was taken into custody at a residence in Moo 6, Cherng Talay, at 3pm.

Police reported finding him in possession of 200 milligrams of ya ice (crystal meth) in a plastic bag.

It was not specified where the drugs were hidden.

Prasit was taken to Cherng Talay Police Station to be charged with possession of a Category 1 drug adn also to face further questioning, the police report noted.

 

 

