FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

More foreigners rounded up for visa offences

NATIONWIDE: Police arrested 107 foreigners for visa offences and illegal entry during coordinated raids at 83 locations across the country early today (June 22).

crimeimmigrationpolicedrugsMyanmarBangkok Post

Friday 22 June 2018, 02:48PM

Some of the 107 foreign nationals caught in the most recent raids aimed at foreign criminals and visa offenders are addressed by Maj Gen Surachet Hakpan, deputy commissioner of the Tourist Police Bureau, as operation ‘X-Ray Outlaw Foreigner’ continued, early today (June 22). Photo: Cpl Soragarn Sangsai of the Tourist Police Bureau

Some of the 107 foreign nationals caught in the most recent raids aimed at foreign criminals and visa offenders are addressed by Maj Gen Surachet Hakpan, deputy commissioner of the Tourist Police Bureau, as operation ‘X-Ray Outlaw Foreigner’ continued, early today (June 22). Photo: Cpl Soragarn Sangsai of the Tourist Police Bureau

Three Thais were also held for other offences.

The raids targeted locations in Bangkok and other provinces frequented by foreigners – 30 schools (two international schools, four language schools, 24 secondary schools) and 53 other places.

A total of 110 people were detained, three of them Thais, said Maj Gen Surachet Hakpan, deputy commissioner of the Tourist Police Bureau.

Eleven of the suspects (five from Myanmar, one each from Vietnam, Cambodia, Nigeria, Russia, Germany and England) were charged with overstaying their visas, and 92 (59 from Myanmar, 11 from Laos, nine from Cambodia, five from India, three from Vietnam, one each from Malaysia, China, Nigeria, the United States and Sweden) were charged with illegal entry.

The seven others (three from Thailand, two from Myanmar and one each from the Philippines and India) were charged with other offences, Maj Gen Surachet said.

The raids were the 15th phase of the on-going crackdown, dubbed “X-Ray Outlaw Foreigner”, targeting foreign who entered the country to commit transnational crime and other crime that affects national security and Thailand’s tourist image – such as romance scammers, credit card fraud and trading in illicit drugs.

QSI International School Phuket

The operations also target foreigners overstaying their visas.

Officers from the Narcotics Suppression Bureau, the Patrol and Special Operation Division, the Tourist Police Bureau, the Central Investigation Bureau, the Immigration Office and Bang Rak Police Station were involved in the raids, Maj Gen Surachet said.

To date, a total of 1,517 foreign suspects have been caught at 3,799 locations across the country.

Maj Gen Surachet said the problem of foreigners entering the country illegally and overstaying their visas has gradually improved.

He asked operators of restaurants and other businesses in tourist attractions to alert authorities if they notice foreigners overstaying their visas or committing offences. They can call the tourist police Hotline 1155 around the clock.

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Kurt | 24 June 2018 - 18:56:49 

How about all these thai thai school directors who employed so many foreign teachers illegally? These directors broke the law, commited thai labour and immigration laws  by employing these foreigners. Are these directors now arrested and prosecuted? or what?
No illegal foreign workers without thai bosses employing them illegally.

CaptainJack69 | 23 June 2018 - 13:24:45 

There's a fine line between prosecuting "transnational crime" or protecting "national security" and Just arresting over-stayers.  To simply assume the 2 go hand-in-hand is just plain racist.  And if the goal is to "improve Thailands' tourist image"  then they need to look a lot closer to home to cure Thailands' international laughing-stock status.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Myanmar joins bar girl murder probe
Heroin mules busted during police raids
French cybercrime gang boss caught on Koh Samui
Nigerian arrested for cocaine
Tanzanian man arrested with cocaine
‘Amnesiac’ foreigner wanted man in Roi Et and Poland
Wanted Aussie to be extradited
Police link arrested Hells Angel to drugs and murder
Hells Angels members busted in Pattaya
Foreign gangs in government crosshairs
11 held in crackdown on foreign crime
Nine nations join probe into ‘darknet’ site
Police nab UK ‘drug lord’
Police get wise to Russian crime
‘Dark influences’ are reeling: Defence spokesman

 

Phuket community
‘Lifeguards at every beach,’ governor tells Pakistan Ambassador

I saw a video on youtube from a guy who lived there and he said reasons not to live in Thailand and ...(Read More)

Russian tourist rescued from deadly Phuket ’flash rip’

Very typical Thai-style statement about "going into the sea despite red flags being placed alon...(Read More)

Tour boats allowed at Phi Phi’s Loh Samah Bay

Boy, big surprise here. As always, the need to keep baht flowing in excessive amounts will always ov...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Actually, I find it surprising that there has only been one drowning lately. Conditions at Surin, Ka...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

People can survive for weeks without food, and seems there is plenty of water. The hazards faced by...(Read More)

Phuket residents protest CPF pork-processing plant

Most [italics] people with a conscience would never eat an animal again should they visit a slaugh...(Read More)

Search teams to forge north

Don't know about anyone else but I sure feel a lot better now that a deputy national police chie...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

A very sad happening with lost of life again. Wait for the excuses of the highest Phuket Officials,...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Just blanketing beaches with red flags is not good enough, they need to designate a safe zone for sw...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

Who is coordinating all the doings of the 1000 rescue workers? A Governor?...(Read More)

 

Phuket Condo.net
Big Move Phuket
Freedom Boardsports
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
Tile-it
International Law office of Ake and Associates
JW Marriott Phuket
The Boathouse Phuket
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
Lofty Phuket
Kantok Restaurant
My Physio By Kanitta
Chattha
HeadStart International School Phuket

 