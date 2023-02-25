Carnival Magic
More flights from China added to Phuket airport’s schedule

PHUKET: Hainan Airlines’ first direct flight from Guangzhou landed in Phuket yesterday evening (Feb 24), bringing the number of air carriers serviced by Airports of Thailand Ground Aviation Services Co., Ltd (AOTGA) at Phuket International Airport to 55. Hainan Airlines will be performing five flights per week to Phuket from Guangzhou.

tourismtransportChinese
By The Phuket News

Saturday 25 February 2023, 04:11PM

Arrivals to Phuket from Jan 1 through Feb 15. Image: Phuket Info Center

Arrivals to Phuket from Jan 1 through Feb 15. Image: Phuket Info Center

The HU465 flight from Hainan Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport safely landed in Phuket at around 6.50pm, AOTGA reported this morning (Feb 25). The company did not say how many people were on board of that particular Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

Headquartered in Haikou, Hainan Airlines is the lagest ’civilian-run’ air carrier in China. The Hainan provincial government owns 53.67% of the company’s shares through Grand China Air Holding Company.

Hainan Airlines is among the biggest in Thailand in terms of both fleet (over 200 aircrafts) and number of routes (over 500 destinations). In 2019 it was on the list of ten airlines worldwide rated as five-star by Skytrax. In 2021, the carrier went through restricturing.

From Jan 1 through Feb 14, Phuket welcomed 24,451 Chinese passport holders arriving on international flights and passing immigration formalities at Phuket International Airport (those passing control in Bangkok and then proceding to Phuket are not included).

To put it into perspective, during the same period Russia provided 153,449 visits; India – 33,873; Kazakhstan – 33,756; UK – 24,987; Germany – 20,269; Australia – 20,051.

