More flights for Vegetarian Festival, says Phuket TAT

PHUKET: The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Phuket office is coordinating with local airlines to provide more flights to Phuket during the coming Vegetarian Festival from Oct 17-25, with the hope of boosting the number of tourists coming to the island.

tourismtransporteconomics

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Monday 28 September 2020, 12:07PM

TAT Phuket Director of Napasorn Kakai at her farewell party on Friday (Sept 25). Ms Napasorn is retiring. Her replacement has yet to be formally announced. Photo: MCOT

More flights will be provided from Don Mueang International Airport and Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok, TAT Phuket Director of Napasorn Kakai announced yesterday (Sept 27).

The TAT Phuket office had already met with the Phuket Tourist Association (PTA), the Phuket Chamber of Commerce (PCC)and airline operators to together set up tour packages specifically for the festival, including special round-fight ticket prices and nine shrine tours, she said.

“We will invite famous actors and influencers to join before, during, and after the festival, in order to attract more Thais to Phuket,” Ms Napasorn said.

Additionally, the TAT Phuket office will post festival flags along Thepkrasattri Rd in order to create a festive feeling and atmosphere on the island, she added.

“At this stage, many Thai tourists have come to Phuket, especially during weekends and the government’s special holidays,” Ms Napasorn said.

“We have to thank all Thai tourists for traveling to the island, as well as popular social media pages for publicizing and promoting Phuket tourism through impressive stories,” she added.

Ms Napasorn pointed out that while tourism to Phuket generated an estimated B470 billion for the province last year, so far tourism had provided about B100bn.

Highlighting the island’s dependence on forign tourism, Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew last week noted that 66.8% of all tourism businesses on the island were still “closed temporarily”. Of those, an estimated 2.8% had already shut their doors permanently.

While the ban on foreign tourists as a COVID-19 preventative measure continues, the number of businesses expected to close was only expected to rise, Governor Narong said.