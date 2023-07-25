British International School, Phuket
333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

More events held to honour His Majesty’s birthday

More events held to honour His Majesty’s birthday

PHUKET: Phuket officials have held more events to honour the 71st birthday of his Majesty King Vajiralongkorn this Friday (July 28).

cultureenvironmentnatural-resources
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 25 July 2023 06:40 PM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

« »

In Baan Kuku, Ratsada, Phuket Vice Governor Danai Sunantarod led community development volunteers and members of community groups, organisations and networks as well as general local residents in a series of activities to honour the royal birthday.

Vice Governor Danai paid respects to an image of His Majesty The King before declaring the activities officially underway.

The group planted tree saplings and along Soi Mae Klin, at the entrance to the Baan Kuku Community Development Volunteer Leadership Center, in Moo 3, Ratsada, and held a general cleanup around the Khao To Chae Monastery.

The group also together took the pledge, "We do good deeds with our hearts", as is traditional with activities held as in association with royal commemorations.

At Klong Mudong, in Moo 6, Wichit, Vice Governor Danai led another event to release aquatic animals as part of the activities held to commemorate His Majesty’s birthday.

Present for the event was Sitthipol Muangsong of the Phuket Fisheries Office, along with Muang Phuket District Chief Pairote Srilamoon, Wichit Mayor Kreetha Chotiwitpipat and other officials, along with students and members of the public.

In addition to paying homage to His Majesty, the release of aquatic animals also helped local marine life to recover from depleted fish stocks, which brought benefit to everyone, Mr Sitthipol said.

HeadStart International School Phuket

The aquatic animals released today comprised fry, shrimplets and fingerlings of plum shrimp, red snapper, sea bass and gold snapper.

Mr Sitthipol noted that the area where the release was held was originally called ‘Hua Tha’, meaning ‘entrance to the canal’.

The area has long been known for fishing, with fishing supporting local villagers.

“It is a tourist attraction in terms of the local community’s way of life. There is an area to sit and relax. There are canoeing activities, and a monkey-watching spot and a fish-raising area in the fishermen’s cages,” he said.

“Klong Mudong is considered a mangrove forest and is a nursery for aquatic animals. It is a source of food and growth, and it is an important ecological system in terms of useful resources, for the forest, the marine life and the livelihood of the villagers.

“Therefore, this aquatic animal release activity will help the aquatic resources to be restored. It will help the populations of natural aquatic animals to recover in the coastal area around Wichit. Coastal fishermen in this area will be able to continue to make a living by fishing and generate income for their families,” he added.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Ombudsman calls for PM vote delay, Small hotels push in Phuket, Graft allegations || July 25
Drug network probe nets man in Srisoonthorn
Aussie MP ‘cautious’ over Phuket’s cannabis state
Thousands more evacuated as Greece ‘at war’ with forest fires
Phuket small hotels ready to register
MFP told not to meddle in Pheu Thai post-poll efforts
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Car rampage arrest, Chalong Pier pontoon concerns, Biker club leader arrested || July 24
1,000 trees planted for His Majesty’s birthday
Greta Thunberg goes on trial over Swedish climate protest
Couple arrested with 27k meth pills, 900g of ice
PLTO ‘lucky’ licence plate auction raises B25mn
Pheu Thai to decide MFP’s fate
Yachting sponsorship in Thailand – an opportunity
Chalong Pier pontoon sinking again
Biker club leader arrested after German man’s murder

 

Phuket community
Aussie MP ‘cautious’ over Phuket’s cannabis state

The remedy is providing your countrymen public service announcements warning tourists not to bring t...(Read More)

MFP told not to meddle in Pheu Thai post-poll efforts

"Don't meddle" says the former Commissioner of the infamous RTP, one of the most corru...(Read More)

Drug network probe nets man in Srisoonthorn

The Photo only, hahaha. Fun, it makes my day! Don't tell me the police don't know the drug l...(Read More)

PLTO ‘lucky’ licence plate auction raises B25mn

So easy to trigger Dek, get him out of his honk. :-) We never trap him on a comment, as this page i...(Read More)

Aussie MP ‘cautious’ over Phuket’s cannabis state

@ Stef Good decision. Bye Bye ! @Fascinated Lol ! He does exactly what most expats do on this...(Read More)

1,000 trees planted for His Majesty’s birthday

Nice !...(Read More)

PLTO ‘lucky’ licence plate auction raises B25mn

@Kurt Thai's only ? Are you sure ? I know more than a few foreigners personally and I see even...(Read More)

Aussie MP ‘cautious’ over Phuket’s cannabis state

@Stef. There were no prostitutes, whoremongers, or various mafias here when you moved here? ...(Read More)

Aussie MP ‘cautious’ over Phuket’s cannabis state

Anyone against legalizing cannibus does so because they have a profit motive. There is no proof that...(Read More)

Aussie MP ‘cautious’ over Phuket’s cannabis state

The idea that having a meeting in Patong, what floats on soft- and hard drugs, partly because of kic...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Open Kitchen Laguna
Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort
Blue Tree Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
SOHO Pool Club
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Zonezi Properties
The Pavilions Phuket
Phuket Property
SALA
Thai Residential
Brightview Center
CBRE - Villa Management
Laguna Phuket 2023

 