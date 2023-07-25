More events held to honour His Majesty’s birthday

PHUKET: Phuket officials have held more events to honour the 71st birthday of his Majesty King Vajiralongkorn this Friday (July 28).

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 25 July 2023 06:40 PM

In Baan Kuku, Ratsada, Phuket Vice Governor Danai Sunantarod led community development volunteers and members of community groups, organisations and networks as well as general local residents in a series of activities to honour the royal birthday.

Vice Governor Danai paid respects to an image of His Majesty The King before declaring the activities officially underway.

The group planted tree saplings and along Soi Mae Klin, at the entrance to the Baan Kuku Community Development Volunteer Leadership Center, in Moo 3, Ratsada, and held a general cleanup around the Khao To Chae Monastery.

The group also together took the pledge, "We do good deeds with our hearts", as is traditional with activities held as in association with royal commemorations.

At Klong Mudong, in Moo 6, Wichit, Vice Governor Danai led another event to release aquatic animals as part of the activities held to commemorate His Majesty’s birthday.

Present for the event was Sitthipol Muangsong of the Phuket Fisheries Office, along with Muang Phuket District Chief Pairote Srilamoon, Wichit Mayor Kreetha Chotiwitpipat and other officials, along with students and members of the public.

In addition to paying homage to His Majesty, the release of aquatic animals also helped local marine life to recover from depleted fish stocks, which brought benefit to everyone, Mr Sitthipol said.

The aquatic animals released today comprised fry, shrimplets and fingerlings of plum shrimp, red snapper, sea bass and gold snapper.

Mr Sitthipol noted that the area where the release was held was originally called ‘Hua Tha’, meaning ‘entrance to the canal’.

The area has long been known for fishing, with fishing supporting local villagers.

“It is a tourist attraction in terms of the local community’s way of life. There is an area to sit and relax. There are canoeing activities, and a monkey-watching spot and a fish-raising area in the fishermen’s cages,” he said.

“Klong Mudong is considered a mangrove forest and is a nursery for aquatic animals. It is a source of food and growth, and it is an important ecological system in terms of useful resources, for the forest, the marine life and the livelihood of the villagers.

“Therefore, this aquatic animal release activity will help the aquatic resources to be restored. It will help the populations of natural aquatic animals to recover in the coastal area around Wichit. Coastal fishermen in this area will be able to continue to make a living by fishing and generate income for their families,” he added.