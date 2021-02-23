BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

More easing under proposed COVID-19 remapping

More easing under proposed COVID-19 remapping

THAILAND: The COVID-19 centre has proposed remapping its disease-control zones so that more restrictions are eased, including extended hours and drinking at eateries and entertainment places.

CoronavirusCOVID-19alcohol
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 23 February 2021, 09:01AM

A slide from the CCSA shows the remapping of the COVID-19 zone. The proposed map is on the right. Graphics: Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration.

A slide from the CCSA shows the remapping of the COVID-19 zone. The proposed map is on the right. Graphics: Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration.

The final decision will be made by the cabinet. Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha chairs both the cabinet and the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration.

If approved, 54 provinces will be green (under monitoring) from 35 currently, while Samut Sakhon remains the only province designated red (maximum control).

The yellow zone (under close monitoring) will consist of 14 provinces from 17 now. They are Kanchanaburi, Suphan Buri, Ayutthaya, Saraburi, Nakhon Nayok, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Phetchaburi, Ranong Chumphon, Songkhla, Yala and Narathiwat.

The orange zone (restricted) will consist of eight provinces from 20. They are Bangkok Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan, Tak, Ratchaburi, Samut Songkhram and Nakhon Pathom.

Benihana Phuket

In the red zone or Samut Sakhon, dining out is allowed until 9pm but alcohol may not be served. Entertainment places, fitness centres and outdoors exercise grounds remain closed. Schooling must be online only.

In the orange zone, including Bangkok, dining out is allowed until 11pm and alcohol may be served. Entertainment places can also operate until 11pm and alcohol and live music are allowed, but not dancing. Schools may open or remain online, or a mix of both. Exercise venues, gyms and fitness centres can open with customer limits.

In the yellow zone, eateries and entertainment places may serve until midnight. Other restrictions are the same as the orange zone.

For the green zone, there is no time limit on eateries or entertainment places. Other restrictions are the same as the orange zone.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Town bars raided for late trading
NASA releases first audio from Mars
Alcohol sales to be banned on Makha Bucha day
TAT wants vaccine passport policy
FDA wants cannabis put on its list of essential medicines
Xinjiang a ‘shining example’ of China’s human rights progress: minister
Prayut will be first to get Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine shot
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Optimism over Phuket’s tourism recovery? Angry wife crashes husband’s wedding! || February 22
Olive ridley turtle nest found on Mai Khao Beach, first for more than 20 years
‘Surfskate’ event held to boost Phuket tourism
Electricity outage to hit Pa Khlok
Phuket health chief moved to Chon Buri regional office
Phetchaburi Police Chief complaint sparks probe into late trading by Phuket Town nightclub
Phuket’s first travel bubble ‘villa quarantine’ tourists arrive
Australia starts vaccine rollout amid controversy

 

Phuket community
Alcohol sales to be banned on Makha Bucha day

Ah, time again for 'alcohol whipping'. Announced ( is it not a law?) by the than coup Genera...(Read More)

FDA wants cannabis put on its list of essential medicines

First things first. How far is FDA to give green light for all Covid-19 vaccines that are already us...(Read More)

TAT wants vaccine passport policy

International it should be worked out NOW (!) that Covid-19 vaccinating, where ever done, should be ...(Read More)

Phuket’s first travel bubble ‘villa quarantine’ tourists arrive

25 Immigration 'Fast Lanes' for about 50 tourists at Phuket airport.. Were the Fast Lanes fr...(Read More)

Sustainably Yours: Is Sustainable Capitalism the future?

In Thailand many brain, liver & kidney diseases of Thai can be linked to smog pollution on the r...(Read More)

‘Surfskate’ event held to boost Phuket tourism

Money/business wise a funny campaign. Not money making/helping Phuket tourism/economy wise at all. ...(Read More)

Sustainably Yours: Is Sustainable Capitalism the future?

there is a theory that the rise in cancer cases maybe caused by processed food, we do not know what ...(Read More)

Prayut will be first to get Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine shot

How typical is this. Using his position to jump to the top of the queue when his job barely rates hi...(Read More)

Phuket’s first travel bubble ‘villa quarantine’ tourists arrive

[“We had immigration officers at 25 counters to check their documents.] In all the years I have be...(Read More)

‘Surfskate’ event held to boost Phuket tourism

OK, so they added 'Surfskate' to the 'how to restart tourism' dartboard. Seriously, ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
UWC Thailand
Property in Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Art-Tec Design
Dewa Phuket Resort
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Property
Thanyapura
Thai Residential
Brightview Center
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
CMI - Thailand
Dan About Thailand
https://sgssecurity.com/

 