More drunken road accidents, but Phuket Songkran road tally remains at one dead

PHUKET: Phuket’s tally for death and injuries in road accidents during the Seven Days of Danger road-safety campaign for the Songkran Thai New Year holidays remains at one dead, but with five more accidents resulting in people requiring hospital treatment.

accidentstransportSafetyalcoholpolice

By The Phuket News

Thursday 15 April 2021, 12:13PM

Five accidents resulting in five people being injured were recorded for yesterday (Apr 14), Day 5 of the campaign, according to the report by the Phuket office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM-Phuket) this morning (Apr 15).

So far during this year’s campaign officials have recognised in total 16 accidents resulting in 15 people being admitted to hospital for treatment of injuries, and one death.

Hiroshi Chamoto, 50, died after suffering fatal head and torso injuries in a motorbike accident on a small road at the entrance to Moo Baan Suan Chor Phon at about 5:15pm on Monday (Apr 12).

Of the five accidents yesterday, Canadian man Paul Jeremy Dancer, 64, was riding on Wiset Rd in Rawai at 6:56pm when he fell onto the road.

Mr Dancer was wearing a helmet. He suffered a suspected broken right rib and right collar bone, and scratches along his body. He was taken to Dibuk Hospital for treatment.

Pornprasert Saetan, 53, was driving on the bypass road and preparing to make a U-turn in front of the Krungsri bank branch when he lost control of his car and hit a traffic sign and lamp post on the traffic island at about 1am.

Mr Pornprasert was not wearing a seatbelt, and suffered pain in his neck and some scratches on his body, and was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town. The report made no mention of alcohol being a factor in the accident.

Wongsakorn Ket-iam, 24, was riding his motorbike at speed on Wiset Rd in Rawai at about 2:57am when he lost control and fell down onto the road in front of Hockhoelee The Original Phuket cafe.

Mr Wongsakorn was not wearing a helmet, suffered a broken leg and scratches along his body. He was taken to Chalong Hospital and later transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital. Again, the report made no mention of alcohol being a factor in the accident.

Boonlert Sanguanwong, 51, was riding his motorbike on Sainamyen Rd in Patong at 2:30am when he overshot and hit a motorbike.

However, the DDPM report ,marked that Mr Boonlert was drunk and not wearing a helmet. He suffered some wounds to his face and scratches along his body, and was taken to Patong Hospital.

Phatthawan Suethong, 39, was riding at speed on Rat-U-Thit 200 Pi Rd, also in Patong, at 11pm when she hit a motorbike and a car.

Ms Phatthawan was reported as drunk and not wearing a helmet. She suffered a serious scratch to her forehead and scratches to other parts of body, and was taken to Patong Hospital.

Police have reported stopping 8,135 vehicles at 12 checkpoints on the island and issuing 2,545 traffic violations so far during this year’s Songkran road-safety campaign.

A total of 507 traffic violations were reported for yesterday (Apr 14), as follows: