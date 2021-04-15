The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

More drunken road accidents, but Phuket Songkran road tally remains at one dead

More drunken road accidents, but Phuket Songkran road tally remains at one dead

PHUKET: Phuket’s tally for death and injuries in road accidents during the Seven Days of Danger road-safety campaign for the Songkran Thai New Year holidays remains at one dead, but with five more accidents resulting in people requiring hospital treatment.

accidentstransportSafetyalcoholpolice
By The Phuket News

Thursday 15 April 2021, 12:13PM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Image: DDPM-Phuket

Image: DDPM-Phuket

« »

Five accidents resulting in five people being injured were recorded for yesterday (Apr 14), Day 5 of the campaign, according to the report by the Phuket office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM-Phuket) this morning (Apr 15).

So far during this year’s campaign officials have recognised in total 16 accidents resulting in 15 people being admitted to hospital for treatment of injuries, and one death.

Hiroshi Chamoto, 50, died after suffering fatal head and torso injuries in a motorbike accident on a small road at the entrance to Moo Baan Suan Chor Phon at about 5:15pm on Monday (Apr 12).

Of the five accidents yesterday, Canadian man Paul Jeremy Dancer, 64, was riding on Wiset Rd in Rawai at 6:56pm when he fell onto the road. 

Mr Dancer was wearing a helmet. He suffered a suspected broken right rib and right collar bone, and scratches along his body. He was taken to Dibuk Hospital for treatment.

Pornprasert Saetan, 53, was driving on the bypass road and preparing to make a U-turn in front of the Krungsri bank branch when he lost control of his car and hit a traffic sign and lamp post on the traffic island at about 1am.

Mr Pornprasert was not wearing a seatbelt, and suffered pain in his neck and some scratches on his body, and was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town. The report made no mention of alcohol being a factor in the accident.

Wongsakorn Ket-iam, 24, was riding his motorbike at speed on Wiset Rd in Rawai at about 2:57am when he lost control and fell down onto the road in front of Hockhoelee The Original Phuket cafe.

Thai Residential

Mr Wongsakorn was not wearing a helmet, suffered a broken leg and scratches along his body. He was taken to Chalong Hospital and later transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital. Again, the report made no mention of alcohol being a factor in the accident.

Boonlert Sanguanwong, 51, was riding his motorbike on Sainamyen Rd in Patong at 2:30am when he overshot and hit a motorbike.

However, the DDPM report ,marked that Mr Boonlert was drunk and not wearing a helmet. He suffered some wounds to his face and scratches along his body, and was taken to Patong Hospital.

Phatthawan Suethong, 39, was riding at speed on Rat-U-Thit 200 Pi Rd, also in Patong, at 11pm when she hit a motorbike and a car. 

Ms Phatthawan was reported as drunk and not wearing a helmet. She suffered a serious scratch to her forehead and scratches to other parts of body, and was taken to Patong Hospital. 

Police have reported stopping 8,135 vehicles at 12 checkpoints on the island and issuing 2,545 traffic violations so far during this year’s Songkran road-safety campaign.

A total of 507 traffic violations were reported for yesterday (Apr 14), as follows:

  • 26 fined for operating an unsafe/illegally modified motorcycle
  • 51 fined for not wearing seatbelts
  • 185 fined for driving without a licence
  • 0 fined for speeding
  • 23 fined for ignoring traffic signals
  • 19 fined for ghost driving (driving opposite traffic flow)
  • 7 fined for dangerously cutting off other motorists in traffic
  • 13 fined for using mobile phones while driving.
  • 8 people were arrested for drunk driving
  • 175 people fined for not wearing helmets

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Capricornball | 15 April 2021 - 12:42:47 

No surprise that there remains "0" violations for speeding...as there is no way to gage excessive speed while you're sitting at your picnic table in the shade playing with your phone.  There is no increase in police presence on the roads (except the picnic areas/fleecing stations). I have noticed an increase in the number of miserable minivan drivers though.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket arrivals in Phang Nga may face 14-day quarantine
Phuket Airport bus passengers asked to present themselves for COVID test
Bangkok Airways ‘temporarily closes’ Phuket ticketing office due to outbreak
Phuket yacht delivery to Samui stumped by pedestrian bridge
Phuket residents urged to protect themselves from COVID
Region health chief to ask Phuket to roll out lockdown measures
Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff dead in prison
COVID spreaders to face legal action
Time spent on internet surges in 2020
New high for daily virus infections
Phuket infections rise, but symptoms ‘only mild’, as tourism takes a hit
Phuket’s road tally for Songkran holds at one death
US pauses J&J vaccine in blow to global immunisation drive
Anutin puts his faith in Chinese vaccines
Phuket COVID cases climb to 98

 

Phuket community
Region health chief to ask Phuket to roll out lockdown measures

Who puts his money on thai published 97 fatalities? I don't. Anyway the by Government pumped/pus...(Read More)

Laguna Phuket Hits Pause On Revive 555 Festival

This was some kind of what...? a party? another money grabbing party? What were they going to do, h...(Read More)

Phuket yacht delivery to Samui stumped by pedestrian bridge

These affairs make it enjoyable to live on Phuket. Including a police officer who not want to be nam...(Read More)

More drunken road accidents, but Phuket Songkran road tally remains at one dead

No surprise that there remains "0" violations for speeding...as there is no way to gage ex...(Read More)

Region health chief to ask Phuket to roll out lockdown measures

Forcing malls to close early will increase crowding, not reduce it. All the other measures they are ...(Read More)

Phuket yacht delivery to Samui stumped by pedestrian bridge

;solve the problem yourself' as opposed to ensuring other road users were not at risk. Classic B...(Read More)

Region health chief to ask Phuket to roll out lockdown measures

Fascinated@ profits ? Most businesses are just about staying afloat - further lockdowns will sink a ...(Read More)

Time spent on internet surges in 2020

Zero time learn English, improving their intellect, doing anything positive. This is NOT a problem j...(Read More)

Phuket yacht delivery to Samui stumped by pedestrian bridge

Make a video, speed it up, put the Benny Hill soundtrack to it....(Read More)

Region health chief to ask Phuket to roll out lockdown measures

@ DeKaaskopp. It's because of the measures, Thailand has such low statistics. ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MIA KAI HIGHER
https://sgssecurity.com/
Property in Phuket
Thanyapura
Phuket Property
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
UWC Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Art-Tec Design
Dan About Thailand
Brightview Center
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

 