More domestic Phuket flights resume

PHUKET: More domestic flights to and from Phuket returned yesterday (July 24) as Bangkok Airways confirmed it was resuming its Phuket-Samui route while Nok Air reopened its Phuket-U-Tapao route.

Sunday 25 July 2021, 09:14AM

Bangkok Airways has begun operating Phuket-Samui flights again. Photo: Bangkok Post

The announcements came as the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) issued a reminder to airlines and passengers to ensure all conditions of travel were being adhered to appropriately.

The CAAT reiterated the importance of the correct paperwork being in place in order to allow travellers permission to enter their destinations and called on airlines to enforce these conditions prior to issung borading passes.

This applies to any tourists that had previously touched down in any of the “Sandbox” destinations such as Phuket or Samui who planned to make onward journeys throughout the country once their obligatory 14-day stay had expired and they had successfully obtained a negative COVID-19 test result.

The CAAT reminded airlines and passengers they can check disease control measures and specified entry requirements for each province at https://www.moicovid.com to ensure an incident free journey.