More direct flights from China arrive in Phuket

PHUKET: Air Changan has launched direct flights from Shaanxi Province, in northern central China, landing in Phuket three times a week.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 20 July 2023 12:58 PM

The inaugural flight of the new service, from Xi’an Xianyang International Airport (XIY), landed at Phuket International Airport at 10:30pm Tuesday night (July 18).

The service has been designated flight code 9H6029 and is operated by a Boeing B737-800.

The new route will offer three flights per week, confirmed AOT Ground Aviation Services Company Limited (AOTGA).

Air Changan Airlines is counted as the 65th airline customer that has been serviced at Phuket International Airport, AOTGA noted.

Despite positive growth in Thailand’s sector this year, tourist arrivals from China have long been considered as a large part of Thailand’s tourism recovery in numbers.

According to the Ministry of Tourism & Sports, 285,547 visitors arrived in Thailand from Mainland China from January through May this year.

According to Phuket Immigration, total international arrivals to Phuket in June reached 248,325 travelers, an increase of 23,968 people from 224,357 in May (+10.7% month-on-month).

Of those 23,968 ’additional’ arrivals, around one quarter (6,117 travelers) came from China. Other key markets experienced less significant growth in absolute figures, while arrivals from Russia continued to decline seasonally.

China provided Phuket with 44,066 direct arrivals in June, an increase of 16.4% from 37,949 in May.

Remaining in the second place since late April, Russia provided 25,947 visitors, a decrease of 2.6% from 26,624 in May.

William Heinecke, founder and chairman of Minor international, told CNBC earlier this month, "We have seen strong recovery not only in Thailand but also in Europe, Australia, the Middle East. And when China opens up – it hasn’t really fully opened yet – you will see thеsе numbers to be even stronger," added Mr Heinecke, Chairman of Minor International Plc.

However, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) earlier this week reported that tourism revenue from the international market in 2024 will not be able to match the level recorded in 2019, as the target has been downgraded to B1.92 trillion from an earlier target of B2.29trn due to the impact of a “polycrisis”.

Key business leaders have also expressed their concern that political instability may also impact the number of tourists choosing to visit the Kingdom.