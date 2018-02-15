PHUKET: Phuket City Municipality yesterday (Feb 14) held a press conference at the 72nd Anniversary Queen Sirikit Park – also known as Dragon Park – on Thalang Rd in Phuket Town to announce further details of activities included in the upcoming Chinese New Year – Back to the Past of Phuket – celebrations.

Thursday 15 February 2018, 11:47AM

Officials seen here in attendance at yesterday's (Feb 14) press conference. Photo: PR Dept

The press conference was led by Phuket City Mayor Somjai Suwansuppana. Who was joined by Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Teeraphol Thipjaroen, Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Phuket Office Director Kanokkittika Kritwutikon, Phuket Old Town Community President Don Limnantapisit and others.

Ms Somjai said, “The Chinese New Year – Back to the Past of Phuket – will be held on Feb 21-23 from 5:30pm onward. The event will be held at Phuket Old Town, Dragon Park on Thalang Rd, Soi Rommanee, Krabi Rd, Thepkrasattri Rd, Phang Nga Rd, some parts of Phuket Rd and at the Phuket Thai Hua Museum.

“There will be many activities including a local cultural parade, music and dance shows from Mongolia, Shandong Acrobatics from China, Guan Yin praying, a local Phuket food competition hosted by Yingsak (a famous Thai chef), Miss Baba 2018 contest, lantern watching, jazz music, Thai folk dance, string-puppet show, string-puppet making workshop and other interesting activities,” Ms Somjai explained.

“On Friday Feb 23, the last day of the event, we will hold a god worshipping day which is an ancient Phuket tradition. The worship will be held from 10pm onward at the Dragon Statue area. The activity is aimed at bringing luck and wealth as well as to conserve local culture and tradition.

“We invite people to join the Chinese New Year – Back to the Past of Phuket 2018 – being held from Feb 21-23,” Ms Somjai added.