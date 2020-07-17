Oak Maedow Phuket
More COVID-19 cases on flight from Sudan

BANGKOK: The government on Friday (July 17) reported three new cases of coronavirus disease, all quarantined Thai returnees from Sudan on the same flight as a diplomat’s infected daughter, raising the total number of people to be confirmed as COVID-19 infected in Thailand to 3,239.

COVID-19healthimmigration
By Bangkok Post

Friday 17 July 2020, 04:46PM

Most visitors keep their distance at the New Normal Motor Show 2020, at the Impact exhibition hall in Nonthaburi province on Thursday. Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool / Bangkok Post

Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration, said they were women, aged 22, 23 and 28 years, who arrived on July 10 on the same flight as the infected daughter of the Sudanese attaché in Bangkok, reports the Bangkok Post.

The three were quarantined in Chon Buri province. Two are students, aged 22 and 23, and tested positive for the disease on Tuesday while being asymptomatic.

The other had a fever and excessive phlegm and a cough but her first test was negative She tested positive in a second test on Wednesday.

There were 245 people on the flight, and 12 of them were earlier confirmed infected, Dr Taweesin said.

To date, 450 Thai people had returned from Sudan, and 21 of them had COVID-19.

"The situation shows a global crisis. And as such, this country needs good measures in place to cope with it," Dr Taweesin said.

Of 3,239 accumulated COVID-19 cases, 3,096 had recovered including one released on Thursday. Eighty-five patients remained at hospitals and the death toll was unchanged at 58.

Globally, COVID-19 cases rose at the fastest pace yet over the past 24 hours, by 255,010 to 13.95 million, Dr Taweesin said. The death toll rose by 5,856 to 592,677. The United States had the most cases at 3.69 million, up by 73,388, and the most deaths at 141,118, up by 978.

Brazil ranked second, with the number of cases rising to 2.01 million, up by 43,829, with 76,822 deaths, up by 1,299. Thailand ranked 101st.

