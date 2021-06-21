The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

More buses from Bangkok

More buses from Bangkok

PHUKET: Buses to Phuket from Mor Chit in Bangkok have resumed in the hope of spurring more visitors to the island, with the state-operated bus transport company BorKorSor (the initials of its name in Thai) offering 10% discounts on fares.

tourismtransportCOVID-19health
By The Phuket News

Monday 21 June 2021, 04:01PM

Image: TNA

Image: TNA

Sanlak Panyawatthanalikit, President of the Transport Company Limited (BorKorSor), announced the resumed services on Saturday (June 19).

“The transport sector supports people and tourists who want to travel to Phuket, and are ready to give instructions to all operators regarding user convenience, including implementing public health standards and strict safety standards to build confidence for service users,” Mr Sanlak said.

There will be one new bus service daily each way, Mr Sanlak explained.

One bus will depart the Bangkok Bus Terminal at Chatuchak, also called ‘Mo Chit 2’, at 4:30pm, while a bus will depart Phuket Bus Terminal 2, located in Rassada, north of Phuket Town, also at 4:30pm.

The fares will cost B637 each way. However, the BorKorSor is offering 10% discounts on all BorKorSor-operated bus services, Mr Sanlak noted.

Mr Sanlak explained that all people using BorKorSor bus transport services to travel to Phuket are to comply with the D-M-H-T-T-A* public health measures and all other measures required by Phuket authorities.

Internal - Phuket Live Radio 89.5

Any person wanting to come to Phuket by bus must be vaccinated for COVID-19 or have documents proving they have tested negative for the virus within seven days before travelling.

In line with Phuket provincial regulations, all travellers must also register their travel details through gophuget.com and must have the MorChana app installed on their phone with location sharing enabled.

During their journey, travellers are to wear a face mask at all times and maintain a safe distance from other passengers and bus transport staff, and avoid contact with others, during their journey.

“If you have ever been in a risk area or had close contact with people in risk groups, please strictly use self-quarantine measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in a wide area,” Mr Sanlak added.

* D-M-H-T-T-A: Distancing; Mask wearing; Hand washing; Temperature checking; Testing; Application (ThaiChana).

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket tar balls ‘unlikely’ from Sri Lanka
Ministry defends decision to grant ThaiBev jab support
Phuket suffers sixth COVID death in ongoing outbreak
Sinopharm vaccines arrive in country
Government defends decision not to back UN Myanmar motion
Tourism authorities expect 600,000 tourists from Phuket Sandbox
Man electrocuted while repairing home jacuzzi
Oil spill tar balls wash ashore at Patong, Nai Yang
Huge changes for internet and Big Tech under US antitrust proposal
Phuket Opinion: Fingers crossed for July 1
Phuket marks two new COVID cases, total reaches 701
Chulalongkorn Hospital launches new transgender health clinic
Phuket fisheries chief defends blacktip shark fishing, ‘not illegal’
Laos national caught in latest Phuket drug arrests
Navy renders assistance to fishermen adrift off Dokmai island

 

Phuket community
Vaccination registration for non-working foreigners in Phuket opens

Only Astra Zeneca avail to Farangs, my wife and I booked for Monday - perhaps govt read concerns fro...(Read More)

Tourism authorities expect 600,000 tourists from Phuket Sandbox

Over 60 or immune compromised only I'm informed by US Embassy. Given a choice I'll take th...(Read More)

Vaccination registration for non-working foreigners in Phuket opens

US Embassy informs me within moments of inquiry only age 60 and above non work permit ( retirees) or...(Read More)

Vaccination registration for non-working foreigners in Phuket opens

Not at all clear to me if I got registered or not- if I used the wrong tab or if "line" is...(Read More)

Vaccination registration for non-working foreigners in Phuket opens

June 28 (not 18)...(Read More)

Vaccination registration for non-working foreigners in Phuket opens

Can confirm @oldcpu. Same situation. Site is busy but both appointments confirmed Jun 18 & Sep 1...(Read More)

Vaccination registration for non-working foreigners in Phuket opens

Huh? "We already took your information" when I tried to register. Then got a page that als...(Read More)

Tourism authorities expect 600,000 tourists from Phuket Sandbox

Vaccinations for non work permit farangs start nest Monday AZ jab, Phuket Must Win site - booked for...(Read More)

Tourism authorities expect 600,000 tourists from Phuket Sandbox

First on 28th June (not 18)...(Read More)

Tourism authorities expect 600,000 tourists from Phuket Sandbox

GREAT NEWS !!! AZ jabs - Confirmed appointments Jungcelyon Shoppimg Centre 18 June 2021 @1200 18...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
HeadStart International School Phuket
Brightview Center
UWC Thailand
https://sgssecurity.com/
Thai Residential
Thanyapura
Phuket Property
Subscribe to The Phuket News
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Property in Phuket
PVC Phuket Food Challenge 2021

 