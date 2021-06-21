More buses from Bangkok

PHUKET: Buses to Phuket from Mor Chit in Bangkok have resumed in the hope of spurring more visitors to the island, with the state-operated bus transport company BorKorSor (the initials of its name in Thai) offering 10% discounts on fares.

tourismtransportCOVID-19health

By The Phuket News

Monday 21 June 2021, 04:01PM

Image: TNA

Sanlak Panyawatthanalikit, President of the Transport Company Limited (BorKorSor), announced the resumed services on Saturday (June 19).

“The transport sector supports people and tourists who want to travel to Phuket, and are ready to give instructions to all operators regarding user convenience, including implementing public health standards and strict safety standards to build confidence for service users,” Mr Sanlak said.

There will be one new bus service daily each way, Mr Sanlak explained.

One bus will depart the Bangkok Bus Terminal at Chatuchak, also called ‘Mo Chit 2’, at 4:30pm, while a bus will depart Phuket Bus Terminal 2, located in Rassada, north of Phuket Town, also at 4:30pm.

The fares will cost B637 each way. However, the BorKorSor is offering 10% discounts on all BorKorSor-operated bus services, Mr Sanlak noted.

Mr Sanlak explained that all people using BorKorSor bus transport services to travel to Phuket are to comply with the D-M-H-T-T-A* public health measures and all other measures required by Phuket authorities.

Any person wanting to come to Phuket by bus must be vaccinated for COVID-19 or have documents proving they have tested negative for the virus within seven days before travelling.

In line with Phuket provincial regulations, all travellers must also register their travel details through gophuget.com and must have the MorChana app installed on their phone with location sharing enabled.

During their journey, travellers are to wear a face mask at all times and maintain a safe distance from other passengers and bus transport staff, and avoid contact with others, during their journey.

“If you have ever been in a risk area or had close contact with people in risk groups, please strictly use self-quarantine measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in a wide area,” Mr Sanlak added.

* D-M-H-T-T-A: Distancing; Mask wearing; Hand washing; Temperature checking; Testing; Application (ThaiChana).