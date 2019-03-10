THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

More Blue Skies: Phuket Sailor’s Regatta Day Two

SAILING: More fine weather blessed the Phuket Yacht Club’s 2019 Sailing Regatta, being held in Ao Chalong, yesterday (Mar 9). After a short delay due to lack of wind, the PYC race committee and PRO Matt McGrath got off three windward-leeward races in a light breeze of five to eight knots.

Sailing
By The Phuket News

Sunday 10 March 2019, 11:34AM

More fine weather has blessed the Phuket Yacht Club’s ‘Sailor’s Regatta’, with breezes of five to eight knots and only seconds separating some racers. Photo: Courtesy of the Phuket Yacht Club

More fine weather has blessed the Phuket Yacht Club’s ‘Sailor’s Regatta’, with breezes of five to eight knots and only seconds separating some racers. Photo: Courtesy of the Phuket Yacht Club

In the IRC class, Megazip sailed well, earning three first-place finishes, taking advantage of the left-hand track. Megazip’s performance on the day gave it a string five of line honours to date, said a release from the club announcing the day’s racing results.

Uminoko had three seconds on the day with a minute maximum – and in one race only 20 seconds – separating it from Megazip in all three races. Farrgo Express took third all three races, exhibiting interesting spinnaker techniques at the leeward mark.

The Firefly/OMR class saw a tight battle between all the boats as positions changes frequently and all the finishes were very close. Twin Sharks won the first and third races on the day but Ballerina sailed a clean race to win race two (race four of the series). And in the third race of the day only two seconds separated second-place Surf Patrol and third-place Ballerina.

QSI International School Phuket

As there are zero discards in this regatta and three more scheduled races tomorrow, all positions in all fleets are still in play. Sailors chose to have an early night on day after celebrating Colin Wright’s birthday the night before. Colin very graciously provided his cat Swift as the committee boat for the regatta.

A spectator boat full of female Russian sailing enthusiasts, celebrating International Women’s Day cruised through the fleet creating a number of “oohs” and “aahs”, the report noted. No ensuing collisions were reported.

“Praise must go to race director Tom Cracknell for organising the classes and results with the able assistance from PYC Commodore Scott Duncanson and PYS Sailing School Director Alfie Rowson, and before the regatta started, John Newhamn made a generous donation to the club and the PYC junior sailing programme,” the release noted.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Close racing marks Day One in Phuket’s ‘Sailor’s Regatta’
Inclusivity at the heart of Top of the Gulf Regatta
Bay Regatta aims bigger
One for all
‘Redemption’: Wild Oats XI wins record ninth Sydney-Hobart yacht race
Close racing in top conditions on final day of Phuket King’s Cup Regatta
Phuket King’s Cup Regatta: No wind for the big boats, but plenty for the smaller ones
Phuket King’s Cup Regatta: Young sailors show their skills in the dinghy classes
Strong breeze brings ideal conditions for Phuket King’s Cup fleet
A testing day for skippers and crews at Phuket King’s Cup Regatta
Flying start for the Phuket King’s Cup Regatta
Phuket King’s Cup Regatta returns
Thai sailors to compete at Para World Sailing Championships in USA
Fugazi claims top honours at Multihull Solutions Regatta
Strong gusts overpower racers in Phuket’s Multihull Solutions Regatta

 

Phuket community
Woman escapes injury after car hits tree, rolls three times

I would guess that when the car finally came to rest, Khun Thanatchaya was still clutching her phone...(Read More)

Resorts start rolling in own water tankers as Phuket dry spell continues

"Mr Boon placed his faith in officials to resolve the situation," misplaced faith... good ...(Read More)

Resorts start rolling in own water tankers as Phuket dry spell continues

How about restricting the number of tourists to the island?...(Read More)

Resorts start rolling in own water tankers as Phuket dry spell continues

The continued growth without infrastructure expansion will eventually choke Phuket. Can't get t...(Read More)

Police reveal new suspect in Chinese tourist tuk-tuk attack

The Patong police is so much intertwined with the local transport mafia, that it is not realistic to...(Read More)

Resorts start rolling in own water tankers as Phuket dry spell continues

....: Yes, it is, we can accuse the Phuket Government of many things regarding this matter. It is ...(Read More)

Patong Police chief creates LINE group with locals to monitor tourist road users

... No, there isn't. The RTP doesn't hold thai friends, family, neighbours. Beside of that ...(Read More)

Resorts start rolling in own water tankers as Phuket dry spell continues

I guess it's not serious enough for the golf courses to stop wasting water in the heat of the da...(Read More)

Woman escapes injury after car hits tree, rolls three times

A few weeks ago I witness the practical driving tests at the Phuket Transport Bureau circuit. Is a b...(Read More)

Early voting brings extra alcohol ban

Simple...for tourists wanting to get over the DT'S, buy your booze the day before and get plaste...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Dan About Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
Sunday Brunch Club
JW Marriott Phuket
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
QSI Food Competition 2019
Express Carpet and Decor
China International Boat Show 2019
777 Beach Condo

 