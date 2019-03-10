SAILING: More fine weather blessed the Phuket Yacht Club’s 2019 Sailing Regatta, being held in Ao Chalong, yesterday (Mar 9). After a short delay due to lack of wind, the PYC race committee and PRO Matt McGrath got off three windward-leeward races in a light breeze of five to eight knots.

Sailing

By The Phuket News

Sunday 10 March 2019, 11:34AM

More fine weather has blessed the Phuket Yacht Club’s ‘Sailor’s Regatta’, with breezes of five to eight knots and only seconds separating some racers. Photo: Courtesy of the Phuket Yacht Club

In the IRC class, Megazip sailed well, earning three first-place finishes, taking advantage of the left-hand track. Megazip’s performance on the day gave it a string five of line honours to date, said a release from the club announcing the day’s racing results.

Uminoko had three seconds on the day with a minute maximum – and in one race only 20 seconds – separating it from Megazip in all three races. Farrgo Express took third all three races, exhibiting interesting spinnaker techniques at the leeward mark.

The Firefly/OMR class saw a tight battle between all the boats as positions changes frequently and all the finishes were very close. Twin Sharks won the first and third races on the day but Ballerina sailed a clean race to win race two (race four of the series). And in the third race of the day only two seconds separated second-place Surf Patrol and third-place Ballerina.

As there are zero discards in this regatta and three more scheduled races tomorrow, all positions in all fleets are still in play. Sailors chose to have an early night on day after celebrating Colin Wright’s birthday the night before. Colin very graciously provided his cat Swift as the committee boat for the regatta.

A spectator boat full of female Russian sailing enthusiasts, celebrating International Women’s Day cruised through the fleet creating a number of “oohs” and “aahs”, the report noted. No ensuing collisions were reported.

“Praise must go to race director Tom Cracknell for organising the classes and results with the able assistance from PYC Commodore Scott Duncanson and PYS Sailing School Director Alfie Rowson, and before the regatta started, John Newhamn made a generous donation to the club and the PYC junior sailing programme,” the release noted.