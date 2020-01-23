More baby turtles hatch in Thai Muang

PHUKET: Following the first turtle nest of the season hatching at Thai Muang Beach on Sunday, a further 49 eggs hatched on Tuesday night (Jan 21) from a second nest laid on Bor Dan Beach, also in Thai Muang, Kongkiat Kittiwatanawong, Chief of the Phuket Marine Biological Centre (PMBC), has confirmed.

animalsmarineenvironmentnatural-resources

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Thursday 23 January 2020, 05:15PM

Twenty-eight of the hatchlings were very weak and taken into care at the Phuket Marine Biological Centre (PMBC). Photo: DMCR

Twenty-eight of the hatchlings were very weak and taken into care at the Phuket Marine Biological Centre (PMBC). Photo: DMCR

Twenty-eight of the hatchlings were very weak and taken into care at the Phuket Marine Biological Centre (PMBC). Photo: DMCR

Twenty-eight of the hatchlings were very weak and taken into care at the Phuket Marine Biological Centre (PMBC). Photo: DMCR

Twenty-eight of the hatchlings were very weak and taken into care at the Phuket Marine Biological Centre (PMBC). Photo: DMCR

The baby turtles hatched from a nest of 101 eggs laid on the beach on Nov 27. The eggs were not moved, they were left in place on the beach with officers assigned to watch over them.

Officers from the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) reported that the first six turtles hatched between 7:30pm and 8:45pm.

After that DMCR officials kept watch over them until the last baby turtle to hatch on Tuesday night broke through its shell and headed across the sand to the sea at about 11:30pm.

PMBC Chief Mr Kongkiat explained that 28 of the hatchlings were very weak and taken into care by the PMBC to be nursed until they are strong enough to be released to the sea.

“We need to take care of them until their health recovers and for their shells to fully form. This will take about one to two days,” Mr Kongkiat explained.

“They will be closely watched over by PMBC experts. We will release them to the sea at the proper time,” he said.

However, Mr Kongkiat added that three of the hatchlings on Tuesday night failed to survive, and the remaining 21 eggs were infertile.