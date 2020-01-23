The baby turtles hatched from a nest of 101 eggs laid on the beach on Nov 27. The eggs were not moved, they were left in place on the beach with officers assigned to watch over them.
Officers from the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) reported that the first six turtles hatched between 7:30pm and 8:45pm.
After that DMCR officials kept watch over them until the last baby turtle to hatch on Tuesday night broke through its shell and headed across the sand to the sea at about 11:30pm.
PMBC Chief Mr Kongkiat explained that 28 of the hatchlings were very weak and taken into care by the PMBC to be nursed until they are strong enough to be released to the sea.
“We need to take care of them until their health recovers and for their shells to fully form. This will take about one to two days,” Mr Kongkiat explained.
“They will be closely watched over by PMBC experts. We will release them to the sea at the proper time,” he said.
However, Mr Kongkiat added that three of the hatchlings on Tuesday night failed to survive, and the remaining 21 eggs were infertile.
