THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

More arrests as people continue to break nightly curfew

More arrests as people continue to break nightly curfew

PHUKET: Ten more people were arrested in Phuket’s Muang District on Monday night for breaking the nationwide night curfew from 10pm to 4am.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthcrimepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 5 May 2020, 08:12PM

Last night the patrols focused on the areas around Phuket Town and Kathu. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Last night the patrols focused on the areas around Phuket Town and Kathu. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Last night the patrols focused on the areas around Phuket Town and Kathu. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Last night the patrols focused on the areas around Phuket Town and Kathu. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Last night the patrols focused on the areas around Phuket Town and Kathu. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Last night the patrols focused on the areas around Phuket Town and Kathu. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Last night the patrols focused on the areas around Phuket Town and Kathu. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Last night the patrols focused on the areas around Phuket Town and Kathu. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Last night the patrols focused on the areas around Phuket Town and Kathu. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Last night the patrols focused on the areas around Phuket Town and Kathu. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Last night the patrols focused on the areas around Phuket Town and Kathu. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Last night the patrols focused on the areas around Phuket Town and Kathu. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Last night the patrols focused on the areas around Phuket Town and Kathu. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Last night the patrols focused on the areas around Phuket Town and Kathu. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

The arrests were made by 20 Territorial Defense Volunteers, led by Uruphong Chanakul and Thongchai Rattanadet, conducting patrols in the areas around Phuket Town and Kathu using two patrol cars and four motorcycles from 10:30pm through to 2am Tuesday morning (May 5).

Those arrested for breaking the curfew in Muang District last night without essential reason were all men and named as: Thirawat Thaongthepthommachart, 38; Watcharaphong Samakkheethom, 37; Thaworn Chukorm, 49; Wirat Chukorm, 49; Phatiphol Limlaksasin,19; Bruebun Kedsuwan, 57; Watsana Trairattanakorn, 18; Narathip Khumphranom, 24; Alungkorn Bunkongkert, 22; and Warayuth Mussu, 23.

Meanwhile, the Phuket Provincial Police earlier today (May 5) marked that a total of 1,056 people had been arrested in 1,019 cases for breaking the curfew from Apr 3 to May 4.

QSI International School Phuket

While a large majority of the curfew breakers have been Thai, comprising 875 of the 1,056 people arrested so far, 181 of those arrested have been foreigners, noted the report today.

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Kamala ‘controls’ not a ‘lockdown’: tambon deputy chief
Phuket exodus numbers hit 50,000 as Governor praises efforts to get Thais home
Stores threatened with closure after stampede to buy booze
Kamala under ‘lockdown’ for protection
Coronation Day ceremony kept a simple affair
Phuket officials report zero new COVID cases for third consecutive day
German expat, 55, found hanged at home near Khao Lak
Virus deaths top 250,000 as billions raised for vaccine push
COVID-19 presents ‘golden year’ opportunity for wildlife, say experts
Curfew breakers spur new booze ban threat
Errant Yala COVID-19 spike triggers probe
Phuket exodus lulls to steady stream of people leaving the island
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: 18 new COVID cases! Alleged rapist caught! Patong Beach bomber caught? || May 4
Sheikhul Islam issues edict for return to Friday prayers
More repat flights given green light

 

Phuket community
Cherng Talay high-risk area lockdown leaves west coast road closed

@ChristySweet maybe you are in Bang Tao otherwise I don't understand. The local authorities in ...(Read More)

Cherng Talay high-risk area lockdown leaves west coast road closed

It may be you're being kept in Bang Tao, not out of Kamala. ...(Read More)

Curfew breakers spur new booze ban threat

Put a restrication on how much a person can buy. At the moment people are hoarding for fear the ban ...(Read More)

Long-stay travel packages in the pipeline

Ouch lala,that did hurt me. All the anger because I said the truth ? Don't worry,soon the airpor...(Read More)

Long-stay travel packages in the pipeline

......You pay a fee for false smiles not for quality…same thing as healthcare in Thailand… anoth...(Read More)

Long-stay travel packages in the pipeline

Shwe, compare a 5star hotel in Thailand with a 5star hotel in Singapore, the UAE, can take even Mal...(Read More)

Cherng Talay high-risk area lockdown leaves west coast road closed

Geno I think he is correct Going to and from Bangtao from Kamala is not allowed Logic would suggest ...(Read More)

Curfew breakers spur new booze ban threat

Sorry math was off. Non-compliance for socially drinking after curfew was .00000184% out of 70 mill...(Read More)

Long-stay travel packages in the pipeline

DEK, as my previous reply to your comments might not be approved by PN let me say it in a more polit...(Read More)

Curfew breakers spur new booze ban threat

Where am I, China? Does the government really expect 100% compliancy? 70,000,000 Thais living in T...(Read More)

 

BB and B
Pavilions Home Video
Diamond Resort Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
UWC Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
HeadStart International School Phuket
CMI - Thailand
Thanyapura Health 360
Seara Sports
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential

 