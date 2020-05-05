More arrests as people continue to break nightly curfew

PHUKET: Ten more people were arrested in Phuket’s Muang District on Monday night for breaking the nationwide night curfew from 10pm to 4am.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 5 May 2020, 08:12PM

Last night the patrols focused on the areas around Phuket Town and Kathu. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The arrests were made by 20 Territorial Defense Volunteers, led by Uruphong Chanakul and Thongchai Rattanadet, conducting patrols in the areas around Phuket Town and Kathu using two patrol cars and four motorcycles from 10:30pm through to 2am Tuesday morning (May 5).

Those arrested for breaking the curfew in Muang District last night without essential reason were all men and named as: Thirawat Thaongthepthommachart, 38; Watcharaphong Samakkheethom, 37; Thaworn Chukorm, 49; Wirat Chukorm, 49; Phatiphol Limlaksasin,19; Bruebun Kedsuwan, 57; Watsana Trairattanakorn, 18; Narathip Khumphranom, 24; Alungkorn Bunkongkert, 22; and Warayuth Mussu, 23.

Meanwhile, the Phuket Provincial Police earlier today (May 5) marked that a total of 1,056 people had been arrested in 1,019 cases for breaking the curfew from Apr 3 to May 4.

While a large majority of the curfew breakers have been Thai, comprising 875 of the 1,056 people arrested so far, 181 of those arrested have been foreigners, noted the report today.