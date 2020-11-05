BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

More ancient cave paintings found in Phang Nga Bay

More ancient cave paintings found in Phang Nga Bay

PHUKET: Ancient paintings have been found on cave walls at five new sites in Ao Phang Nga National Park, the Director-General of the Fine Arts Department, Prathip Phengtako, has announced.

Thursday 5 November 2020, 05:51PM

Experts have been called in to study the cave paintings further. Photo: Fine Arts Department

Experts have been called in to study the cave paintings further. Photo: Fine Arts Department

Experts have been called in to study the cave paintings further. Photo: Fine Arts Department

Experts have been called in to study the cave paintings further. Photo: Fine Arts Department

Experts have been called in to study the cave paintings further. Photo: Fine Arts Department

Experts have been called in to study the cave paintings further. Photo: Fine Arts Department

Experts have been called in to study the cave paintings further. Photo: Fine Arts Department

Experts have been called in to study the cave paintings further. Photo: Fine Arts Department

Experts have been called in to study the cave paintings further. Photo: Fine Arts Department

Experts have been called in to study the cave paintings further. Photo: Fine Arts Department

Experts have been called in to study the cave paintings further. Photo: Fine Arts Department

Experts have been called in to study the cave paintings further. Photo: Fine Arts Department

« »

Mr Prathip explained yesterday (Nov 4) that officers at the Fine Arts Office Region 12 office in Nakhon Sri Thammarat were informed of the cave paintings by national park officers and came to inspect the paintings on Oct 27-28.

The newly discovered cave paintings were found on Koh Thalu Nok, Koh Khaotao, Koh Khai, Koh Yang Daeng and in the Nok Krarian cave.

Officers currently estimate that the new paintings are about 3,000 to 5,000 years old, but experts have been called in to study them further, Mr Prathip said.

The new paintings have brought the number of locations of cave paintings in the national park to 11, he said.

“Officers have found 30 ancient paintings in areas along the Andaman coast,” he added.

HeadStart International School Phuket

“Most of them were painted in prehistoric times when humans had not yet invented any alphabet. The paintings express how people at that time lived and noted their knowledge,” he said.

The first ancient painting found in Phang Nga Bay was discovered by a group of Thai and foreign scholars in 1987, under the archaeological site survey project in the southern region, Mr Prathip explained.

Since 2014, officers of the Fine Arts Office have been continuously informed of new discoveries of cave paintings, he added.

“I already ordered officers to make a project to study, conserve, and systematically collect knowledge about the paintings, in order to show local people and create ecotourism in the areas,” Mr Prathip added. 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Maya Bay to reopen? Patong tunnel, Phuket light-rail get cabinet boost! || November 5
COVID impacts expected to force hotel sales in 2021
Patong Police hunt for knife-wielding robber
Officials consider reopening Maya Bay to boost tourism
Popular candidates register for Phuket provincial election
Low-cost flights may get cheaper
Referendum bill heads to parliament
Cabinet promises Patong Tunnel works to start in 2023, while light rail budget jumps B400mn
Trump declares win in knife-edge election
Patong Bay cleanup clears 105kg of trash from reef
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket activists blast ’window dressing’ visit? No tourism talk in cabinet meeting! || November 4
Overnight water-supply outages to affect Wichit
Protesters reject reconciliation panel
Tourism and Sports Ministry targets 10mn high-season domestic trips
Cabinet meeting in Phuket blasted as ‘window dressing’

 

Phuket community
Officials consider reopening Maya Bay to boost tourism

Money first....(Read More)

Patong Bay cleanup clears 105kg of trash from reef

What a great thing to do. People working together. Let's hope this becomes a regular event. Go P...(Read More)

Trump tests positive for COVID-19, quarantines

Personally I don't believe for a minute he actually had the virus. 3 day recovery? I call BS. Ju...(Read More)

Tour operators turn spiritual

Wow, times of being desperate for tour operators. .."Skies to open for worshippers/ tour operat...(Read More)

Low-cost flights may get cheaper

My experience of flying TAA in the last few months has been that weekday flights are about the same ...(Read More)

Patong Bay cleanup clears 105kg of trash from reef

I say it again: Phuket Marine Office should sett up a fishing net registration system with certifica...(Read More)

Cabinet promises Patong Tunnel works to start in 2023, while light rail budget jumps B400mn

Excuse me! Do first fix what is crippled now. That is the Phuket water situation, incinerator capaci...(Read More)

Cabinet promises Patong Tunnel works to start in 2023, while light rail budget jumps B400mn

Better spend money on a combination of trolley busses and free riding electric busses. Anything fixe...(Read More)

Trump tests positive for COVID-19, quarantines

@malczx7r Winning by a landslide ? Crying in their beers ? Looks like you have to cry in your be...(Read More)

Trump declares win in knife-edge election

As expected ! He's not only a loser, but a bad loser too !...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Diamond Resort Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
Thanyapura Health 360
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Laguna Phuket Triathlon 2020
CMI - Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
UWC Thailand
K9 Point
Phuket Property
AVC Engineering
Dan About Thailand
Property in Phuket
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Kvik Phuket

 