‘Mor Prom’ app gets big upgrade

BANGKOK: The Ministry of Public Health is working with the private sector to transform the Mor Prom app into a new standalone digital health platform.

healthCOVID-19technology

By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 26 July 2022, 12:33PM

Photo: Bangkok Post

Deputy Public Health Minister Sathit Pitutecha said the ministry has joined hands with state organisations and the private sector, including Kasikornbank, Internet Thailand PCL, SCG Logistics Management Co, for the project which will see a total of 12 new features added to enhance access to health services.

The app will connect directly with health clinics and offer its 32 million users a larger choice of services than previously, said Dr Sophon Mekthon, assistant to the public health minister.

The ministry has developed a health database of Thais, retrieving data from 15,000 health clinics, hospitals and drugstores nationwide in adherence with data protection laws and international standards, while the National Cyber Security Agency and Electronic Transactions Development Agency have contributed to the system, according to Dr Sophon.

The 12 new features include access to online COVID-19 vaccination certificates and test results, a search engine to look for testing centres, quick access to all information necessary for checking into a hospital, clinic or health centre, news and updates from the ministry, health and treatment history, online appointment-making with doctors, health insurance details and telemedicine functionality, reports the Bangkok Post.

Six of 12 features have already been rolled out and more are upcoming. It is expected that all the features in the app will be functional by August and those to be incorporated into the official Line account from September.

Thai Red Cross Society administration bureau director, Kritsada Boonrach, said the app will expand channels to sign up for organ donation, while Kasikornbank president Pipit Aneknithi said the final version will utilise the bank’s human resources experience and business intelligence tools to enhance data analysis and call centre integration with the app.