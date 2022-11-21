Pro Property Partners
Chef’s Market 333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Mooring buoys deployed to protect coral reefs in Patong

Mooring buoys deployed to protect coral reefs in Patong

PHUKET: The Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) has launched its latest campaign to install mooring buoys at popular marine tourism locations to help prevent damage to coral reefs in the area.

environmentnatural-resourcesmarinetourismpatong
By The Phuket News

Monday 21 November 2022, 10:19AM

Mooring buoys have been installed to protect coral reefs in Patong Bay. Photo: PR Phuket

Mooring buoys have been installed to protect coral reefs in Patong Bay. Photo: PR Phuket

Mooring buoys have been installed to protect coral reefs in Patong Bay. Photo: PR Phuket

Mooring buoys have been installed to protect coral reefs in Patong Bay. Photo: PR Phuket

Mooring buoys have been installed to protect coral reefs in Patong Bay. Photo: PR Phuket

Mooring buoys have been installed to protect coral reefs in Patong Bay. Photo: PR Phuket

Mooring buoys have been installed to protect coral reefs in Patong Bay. Photo: PR Phuket

Mooring buoys have been installed to protect coral reefs in Patong Bay. Photo: PR Phuket

Mooring buoys have been installed to protect coral reefs in Patong Bay. Photo: PR Phuket

Mooring buoys have been installed to protect coral reefs in Patong Bay. Photo: PR Phuket

Mooring buoys have been installed to protect coral reefs in Patong Bay. Photo: PR Phuket

Mooring buoys have been installed to protect coral reefs in Patong Bay. Photo: PR Phuket

Mooring buoys have been installed to protect coral reefs in Patong Bay. Photo: PR Phuket

Mooring buoys have been installed to protect coral reefs in Patong Bay. Photo: PR Phuket

Mooring buoys have been installed to protect coral reefs in Patong Bay. Photo: PR Phuket

Mooring buoys have been installed to protect coral reefs in Patong Bay. Photo: PR Phuket

« »

The campaign began with the installment of mooring buoys in Patong Bay on Friday (Nov 18), launched by DMCR Deputy Director General Apichai Ekwanakul.

Present for the occasion was Phuket Vice Governor Amnuay Pinsuwan joined by Ukrit Staphumin, Director of the DMCR’s Marine Resources Conservation Division, along with representatives from the Navy and heads of a host of local government agencies, including Patong Mayor Chalermsak Maneesri..

Mr Ukrit explained that Patong Bay is home to 633.42 rai  of protected coral reefs. Some 20 mooring buoys were deployed to help protect those reefs from boat operators dropping anchor on them.

“The Department of Marine and Coastal Resources has a duty to take care to maintain conservation and restore coral resources in areas outside the national park boundaries, especially coral reef tourist attractions in the six provinces along the Andaman Sea coast,” he said.

There are 29,125.88 rai of coral reefs along the Thai Andaman coast, Mr Ukrit said.

“The objective is to prevent the destruction of coral reefs from boats dropping anchor in the areas,” he added.

An evening with Paul Gazza Gascoigne

In total 418 buoys are to be installed in 33 areas to help protect the corals, Mr Ukrit added.

In Phuket alone there are 130 buoys at 11 locations, he said.

“The Patong Bay area is an important marine tourist attraction of Phuket which many tourists visit, and there are more than 100 boats that take tourists to various important places throughout the area, so these mooring buoys are needed to prevent the boats from dropping anchor [onto corals] when they take tourists to see the coral reefs,” Mr Ukrit explained.

The DMCR has been conducting its ongoing campaign to install mooring buoys to help protect coral reefs since 1992, Mr Ukrit noted.

Vice Governor Amnuay praised the campaign, saying it was much needed to help protect the natural tourist attractions around Phuket.

The DMCR conducted many campaigns to protect the natural beauty of Phuket, including projects to protect the island’s mangroves, Vice Governor Amnuay said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Trouble-making macaques moved on Koh Maphrao
Students roast in sun as World Record bid backfires
COP27 summit strikes historic deal to fund climate damages
Go Green diving event underway in Patong
Art exhibition painting brighter future for kids in need
Xi’s maiden Thai visit yields ‘positive dialogue’
Power outage to affect Koh Yao
Prayut brings Apec summit to a close
Phuket Opinion: One armed force too many
US to help Thailand develop small nuclear reactors
Motorcyclist injured in collision with pickup truck
Work underway at site of latest Patong floods
Hopes high for Chinese tourism revival as Xi lands in Bangkok 
More heavy rain on the way
Police under fire for assault at anti-Apec rally

 

Phuket community
US to help Thailand develop small nuclear reactors

Facts are facts. Meanwhile I'm American and only produce a small bag of 'trash' per week...(Read More)

Prayut brings Apec summit to a close

Mr PM loves blowing his own trumpet so much. Now go and visit the injured protestors who were shot w...(Read More)

Art exhibition painting brighter future for kids in need

Copying photos from books and magazines, etc., does not make one an artist. It makes them a plagiari...(Read More)

Go Green diving event underway in Patong

Thai officials love these photo opportunities. Anything to get your face in the media. LOL....(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: One armed force too many

Good article PN. Lots of questions brought up that as yet have no clear answers from those "in ...(Read More)

Hopes high for Chinese tourism revival as Xi lands in Bangkok 

* He didn't bring that message....(Read More)

Hopes high for Chinese tourism revival as Xi lands in Bangkok 

Mr Xi Jinping could have told his Thai host: "I bring you a present, ..from 1 Dec the chiese ar...(Read More)

US to help Thailand develop small nuclear reactors

@Christy You should know better. Historically seen the US is still the biggest polluter of all tim...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: One armed force too many

At least the OrSor is under government control unlike all those paramilitary groups in the USA. Thos...(Read More)

US to help Thailand develop small nuclear reactors

No Kurt, the "love ??"Thailand/China is not evaporating ! As seen,it is possible to have g...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Sinea Phuket
Brightview Center
Subscribe to The Phuket News
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Ixina Thailand
CBRE Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Laguna Phuket
Pro Property Partners
Phuket Property
Blue Tree Phuket

 