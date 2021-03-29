BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
PHUKET: Repairs to the bridge in front of the main post office on Montri Rd in Phuket Town has forced Phuket City Municipality to close the road while repairs are being carried out.

transportconstruction
By The Phuket News

Monday 29 March 2021, 04:45PM

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The section of road will be closed 24 hours a day until May 1, said an announcement by Phuket City Municipality.

The road was closed earlier today (Mar 29).

The closure is to allow contractor Aung Sae Heng Limited Partnership to excavate under the bridge in order to install larger drains under the bridge to help alleviate any potential flooding, said the announcement.

Motorists in Phuket Town were urged to avoid the area.

Internal - Phuket Live Radio 89.5

Those approaching the road closure from the Montri Hotel are asked to turn right at the post office intersection – do not go straight– said the announcement.

Those traveling from Surin Circle (the ‘Clock Tower Circle’) are asked to turn left or turn right to enter Phang Nga Rd – do not go straight– the announcement added.

Phuket City Municipality apologised for any inconvenience caused by the road closure.

