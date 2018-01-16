The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Oju Group
The Phuket News Phuket Events
The Phuket News XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Monthly Pub Quiz Night at the Aussie Pub Kamala

Start From: Monday 29 January 2018, 07:00PM to Monday 29 January 2018, 11:30PM

Monthly Pub Quiz Night at the Aussie Pub Kamala

Our monthly Pub Quiz Night at the Aussie Pub Kamala has been a blast with over 60,000 THB raised so far! Are you going to help us top 100,000 THB by the end of the year? Join us, it's a great way to get to know your fellow Rotarians, bring your friends. All proceeds go to the charity "Rotary Club of Patong Beach" There is a lucky draw and a small participation fee so bring a little cash as well :-) It’s a lot of fun! Guests can register here - https://portal.clubrunner.ca/13774/Event/Register/6791c3dc-4a04-402b-a380-fab6a6b26844
Contact details
Person : Roy Devlin
Address : Millennium Resort Patong
Phone : 099 091 4200
Website : http://https://portal.clubrunner.ca/13774/Event/Re...
The Phuket News
Location

 
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Email advertiser
(No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:

Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Several injured as boat explodes at Viking Cave Koh Phi Phi

"World wide published by victims themselves.About 1 death and all.."Did the fatality publish his own death or did he spoke to the yellow pre...(Read More)

Phuket police seize over B10mn worth of overpriced items in zero-dollar raids

Do we really believe they care about overpriced goods or are they attempting to minimize - effectively tax supply for their own private interests, the...(Read More)

Phuket tsunami warning towers ‘100% working’, says DDPM Chief

"Yes...the siren works, because we tell you it works...you juss no heah, stupit farang". Actually, I have never heard a tsunami warning sir...(Read More)

Phuket tsunami warning towers ‘100% working’, says DDPM Chief

Good work, Officials. But keep it up!!! That is all the time needed....(Read More)

Man suffers serious head injuries as motorbike slams into drain

Compassion? Nonsense. 'Design of the road'? Rubbish. Many years old roads were mostly no accidents happen are ok. Typical case of 'loosi...(Read More)

Housekeeper harassment leads Phuket police to warn on correct behaviour

#times up..how bout #cranky old horse lover living in sex capital of the world needs relocation? Not all males are sex perverts, jaded / sexist commen...(Read More)

Phuket police seize over B10mn worth of overpriced items in zero-dollar raids

So many Chinese tourists die or get wounded during thai tourist day boat trip. But never a Chinese tourist died visiting 'overpriced' shops w...(Read More)

Phuket police seize over B10mn worth of overpriced items in zero-dollar raids

Projecting this on the restaurants and 'tax free' shops prices at thai airports, which made already 2 ministers and 1 deputy minister 'in...(Read More)

Phuket’s private piers face marine safety sweep

The change in thai safety and caring mentality for tourists has to come from outside Thailand. It is good that China now put some heat on it. Perha...(Read More)

Housekeeper harassment leads Phuket police to warn on correct behaviour

Get with the program. Scientific research consistently confirms that male and female sexual desire are very different processes. Evolutionary imperati...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.