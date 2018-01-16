Our monthly Pub Quiz Night at the Aussie Pub Kamala has been a blast with over 60,000 THB raised so far! Are you going to help us top 100,000 THB by the end of the year? Join us, it's a great way to get to know your fellow Rotarians, bring your friends. All proceeds go to the charity "Rotary Club of Patong Beach" There is a lucky draw and a small participation fee so bring a little cash as well :-) It’s a lot of fun! Guests can register here - https://portal.clubrunner.ca/13774/Event/Register/6791c3dc-4a04-402b-a380-fab6a6b26844
Monthly Pub Quiz Night at the Aussie Pub Kamala
Start From: Monday 29 January 2018, 07:00PM
to Monday 29 January 2018, 11:30PM