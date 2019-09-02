MontAzure Phuket secures investments worth B200mn at single Bangkok sales event

PHUKET: MontAzure, under development at Kamala, on Phuket’s west coast, has secured investments worth B200 million (about US$6.5mn) in its two new residential developments – Twinpalms Residences MontAzure and MGallery Residences, MontAzure Lakeside – at a single sales event in Bangkok.

propertyconstructioneconomics

By The Phuket News

Monday 2 September 2019, 12:15PM

The four day event, held at The Emporium lifestyle mall early last month in partnership with CBRE Thailand, attracted hundreds of potential investors, noted the release announcing the high-mark sales.

The Bangkok event also allowed MontAzure to show off its trio of titles at the recent PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards, where MGallery Residences, MontAzure Lakeside was named as the “Best Hotel Residence”, “Best Condo Architectural Design (Resort)” and “Best Condo Landscape Architectural Design (Resort)”, noted the release.

“We are delighted with the response to our sales event in Bangkok. To have achieved B200 million worth of commitments is a wonderful reflection of the quality of our developments, the strength of our partners’ brands, and the buoyancy of Phuket’s real estate sector. We look forward to introducing even more residents to their new luxurious new lifestyles with MontAzure in the coming months,” commented Setthaphol Boottho, Executive Director of MontAzure.

THE PROJECTS

MGallery Residences, MontAzure Lakeside, which launched earlier this year, features 236 studios and one-bedroom residences with panoramic views of the lake, mountains and sea.

Investors have the option of combining units to create larger spaces, and will be able to access a wide range of hotel-style facilities managed by MGallery, AccorHotels’ collection of high-end boutique hotels, including swimming pools, a restaurant, pool bar, fitness centre and clubhouse, all surrounded by lush gardens, glistening lakes, jogging tracks and nature trails.

Twinpalms Residences MontAzure, is a brand-new luxury boutique retreat featuring 75 suites and penthouses, all surrounded by gardens, pools and world-class services, including multiple restaurants and bars.

Units available feature one or two bedrooms, contemporary living and dining areas, fully-fitted kitchens, private balconies and an array of modern amenities, including private pools in many of the units.

Several units at Twinpalms Residences MontAzure were sold during the event, including a two-bedroom penthouse valued at B75mn featuring a sea-facing rooftop terrace and expansive private pool.

Twinpalms Residences MontAzure and MGallery Residences, MontAzure Lakeside form part of the MontAzure development, which covers 72 hectares (450 rai) at the northern end of Kamala

The development comprises private luxury estates, waterfront apartments, upscale hospitality and retail and wellness offerings, including InterContinental Phuket Resort, Café del Mar, HQ Beach Lounge, Shimmer Beach restaurant and more.

The project has already received a series of awards, including “Best Mixed-Use Development (Thailand)” at the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards.

MontAzure was created by subsidiaries of the prestigious real estate groups in Asia: The Narai Group (Thailand), Arch Capital (Hong Kong) and Philean Capital (Singapore), part of Pontiac Land Group.