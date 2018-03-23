The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
PHUKET: The developers of MontAzure, the upscale residential resort community on the west coast of Phuket gathered in Kamala with the joint venture partners to celebrate the completion of the main structure at its unique beachfront condominium development, Twinpalms Residences MontAzure.

Press Release

Friday 23 March 2018, 09:20AM

From left: Setthaphol Boottho, Executive Director – MontAzure, Jonathan E. Umali, Director, Investments & Asset Management - ARCH Capital Management Co., Ltd, Richard Yue, CEO & CIO - ARCH Capital Management Co.,Ltd, Leland Kwee, Director – Pontiac Land Pte Ltd, Terence Lo, Associate Director, Investments & Asset Management - ARCH Capital Management Co.,Ltd
 Designed to take full advantage of its unrivalled oceanfront location, the development comprises a series of low-rise clusters set amid tropical landscaped grounds with two communal swimming pools and a range of onsite resort facilities.

One-bedroom units start at 70sqm, two-bedroom units range from 154sqm to 400sqm, and a select number of super penthouses offer breathtaking views of Phuket’s idyllic sunset coast.

“As our first residential phase, Twinpalms Residences MontAzure offers a unique integrated beachfront resort concept within easy reach of Phuket’s most appealing lifestyle attractions. Café Del Mar officially launches this week, which is also part of MontAzure, so the timing couldn’t be better to complete the main structure of the condominiums,” said Richard Yue, CEO of Arch Capital Management, one of the three joint venture partners behind the MontAzure mixed use development.

“Other word class components within the MontAzure community include the new InterContinental Phuket Resort, which opens in 2019 and Kamala Senior Living, an exclusive residential village being developed in the nearby hills,” he added.

Twinpalms Residences MontAzure will be managed and operated by Twinpalms Group to offer owners a combination of hotel-driven yields, capital appreciation and personal usage time. Entry-level units start from B15.5 million (USD 489,000) and more than 70% of the project has already sold out with prices expected to rise significantly on completion.

“We are delighted to reach this construction milestone on schedule,” said MontAzure’s Executive Director, Setthaphol Boottho. “The construction team is pushing ahead with fit-out of the M&E and interiors, and we are confident that the entire project will be finished before the end of 2018.”

To mark the milestone achievement, MontAzure is offering buyers a guaranteed return on investment for three years on selected units, as well as free furniture packages worth up to B2mn (US$64,000).

For more information or to make an appointment to view the show units call +66 93 624 8800 or email fiona@montazure.com

 

 
Comment on this story
Sir Burr | 23 March 2018 - 19:56:26

Shame on you Phuket News.
On the one hand you promote trying to keep Phuket beautiful, you published the article "Enough is Enough" and then you do a puff piece on a development that has totally ruined Kamala. Total hypocrisy on your part.

Pauly44 | 23 March 2018 - 15:28:18

These developments will continue to destroy the beauty that was Phuket as there is no limit to the greed of the developers and the authorities who allow these monstrosities to be built with no thought of the environmentAl impact, this place is a perfect example, what an eyesore!

Christy Sweet | 23 March 2018 - 13:23:01

Thailand continues to serve as example for how detrimental unchecked capitalism is.

Fascinated | 23 March 2018 - 12:49:58

Nice advert- the place has all the ambiance of a Concentration Camp. The massive construction in this area has caused untold pollution but the powers that be don't seem to care. 

Very amusing that one of the driving forces behind this project was a member of the Kamala Green Club!

Noise pollution from the associated beach clubs can be heard from 300m away- thanks for the 'milestone&#...

BenPendejo | 23 March 2018 - 10:33:42

Spare me this promo piece. This development has destroyed the north end of Kamala with it's horrendous scale and prison-shaped buildings.  It has also destroyed the high season for the existing hotels whose guests were forced to stay in a dirty, noisy construction site. Please share with us how this disaster is going to discharge its wastes, as it is big enough to require its own treatment pla...

