PHUKET: The developers of MontAzure, the upscale residential resort community on the west coast of Phuket gathered in Kamala with the joint venture partners to celebrate the completion of the main structure at its unique beachfront condominium development, Twinpalms Residences MontAzure.

Friday 23 March 2018, 09:20AM

From left: Setthaphol Boottho, Executive Director – MontAzure, Jonathan E. Umali, Director, Investments & Asset Management - ARCH Capital Management Co., Ltd, Richard Yue, CEO & CIO - ARCH Capital Management Co.,Ltd, Leland Kwee, Director – Pontiac Land Pte Ltd, Terence Lo, Associate Director, Investments & Asset Management - ARCH Capital Management Co.,Ltd

Designed to take full advantage of its unrivalled oceanfront location, the development comprises a series of low-rise clusters set amid tropical landscaped grounds with two communal swimming pools and a range of onsite resort facilities.

One-bedroom units start at 70sqm, two-bedroom units range from 154sqm to 400sqm, and a select number of super penthouses offer breathtaking views of Phuket’s idyllic sunset coast.

“As our first residential phase, Twinpalms Residences MontAzure offers a unique integrated beachfront resort concept within easy reach of Phuket’s most appealing lifestyle attractions. Café Del Mar officially launches this week, which is also part of MontAzure, so the timing couldn’t be better to complete the main structure of the condominiums,” said Richard Yue, CEO of Arch Capital Management, one of the three joint venture partners behind the MontAzure mixed use development.

“Other word class components within the MontAzure community include the new InterContinental Phuket Resort, which opens in 2019 and Kamala Senior Living, an exclusive residential village being developed in the nearby hills,” he added.

Twinpalms Residences MontAzure will be managed and operated by Twinpalms Group to offer owners a combination of hotel-driven yields, capital appreciation and personal usage time. Entry-level units start from B15.5 million (USD 489,000) and more than 70% of the project has already sold out with prices expected to rise significantly on completion.

“We are delighted to reach this construction milestone on schedule,” said MontAzure’s Executive Director, Setthaphol Boottho. “The construction team is pushing ahead with fit-out of the M&E and interiors, and we are confident that the entire project will be finished before the end of 2018.”

To mark the milestone achievement, MontAzure is offering buyers a guaranteed return on investment for three years on selected units, as well as free furniture packages worth up to B2mn (US$64,000).

For more information or to make an appointment to view the show units call +66 93 624 8800 or email fiona@montazure.com