Buyers can now experience the flagship Twinpalms Residences on Kamala Beach

Friday 16 February 2018, 04:17PM

The international developer behind MontAzure, the upscale mixed-use residential resort community set on 454 rai (178 acres or 72 hectares) of mountainside to beachfront land in Kamala, is opening 3 new on-site beachfront show suites within its award-winning development, Twinpalms Residences MontAzure.

Considered by many real estate experts to be one of the most compelling lifestyle investment opportunities on Phuket, the development will be managed and operated by Twinpalms Group, whose team also designed one of the three new show suites to reflect the brand’s signature contemporary tropical style.

Andreas Savvides of Haveli Design, whose pedigree includes several landmark residential developments, including 185 Rajadamri in Bangkok and The Heights on Phuket, designed the other two units, one of which is a stunning penthouse with a rooftop pool and oceanview sun deck.

“We’re delighted to open these exceptional new show suites as Twinpalms Residences MontAzure reaches completion with its grand opening event scheduled for the end of 2018,” said MontAzure Executive Director Setthaphol Boottho.

“Interested visitors will be able to tour and experience all three of the units and really get a feel for the unique luxury island lifestyle on offer at Twinpalms Residences MontAzure,” he added.

As the first phase of the expansive MontAzure master-planned mixed-use development overlooking Kamala bay, the luxury beachfront condominiums at Twinpalms Residences MontAzure have attracted lifestyle-driven investors looking for a combination of hotel-based yields and usage time, along with strong capital appreciation due to the rare beachfront location.

The development is sensitively designed as a series of low-rise clusters orchestrated around generous communal swimming pools with intimate views of the beautifully landscaped grounds. One-bedroom units are sized from 69.9 to 249.9 sqm while the two-bedroom units range from 153.9 sqm to 399.8 sqm. The developers also recently added super penthouses measuring an impressive 798.9 sqm and offering stunning views of Phuket’s idyllic sunset coast. Prices range from THB15.5 Million (USD 489,000) up to THB 191 Million (USD 6 Million) for sea view super penthouses. Over 50% of the development’s 75 units have already sold.

“Twinpalms Residences MontAzure offers buyers a rare opportunity to own a property within an integrated beachfront resort and residential community just steps from the pristine sands at Kamala beach and within walking distance of the island's popular beachfront venues, HQ Beach Lounge and Cafe Del Mar,” says Henri Young, Director of Marketing at MontAzure.

“The wider MontAzure community also includes the new InterContinental Phuket Resort, which will open in 2019, and Kamala Senior Living, an upscale residential village with high-end residences being developed in a secluded hillside location,” he added.

To mark the launch of the new show suites MontAzure is offering buyers a guaranteed return on investment for 3 years on selected units, as well as free furniture packages worth up to THB 2 Million. Interested parties can join an exclusive preview at Twinpalms Residences tomorrow – Saturday, February 17th – between 16:00 and 19:30.

A special sunset party will also be held on the same day with live cooking stations, guest DJ and a lucky draw with fantastic prizes to be won.

For more information or to make an appointment call +66 93 624 8800. Email kenrak@montazure.com