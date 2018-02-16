The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
The Phuket News Business News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

MontAzure launches three new luxury show suites

Buyers can now experience the flagship Twinpalms Residences on Kamala Beach

construction, property,

Advertorial

Friday 16 February 2018, 04:17PM

The international developer behind MontAzure, the upscale mixed-use residential resort community set on 454 rai (178 acres or 72 hectares) of mountainside to beachfront land in Kamala, is opening 3 new on-site beachfront show suites within its award-winning development, Twinpalms Residences MontAzure.

Considered by many real estate experts to be one of the most compelling lifestyle investment opportunities on Phuket, the development will be managed and operated by Twinpalms Group, whose team also designed one of the three new show suites to reflect the brand’s signature contemporary tropical style. 

Andreas Savvides of Haveli Design, whose pedigree includes several landmark residential developments, including 185 Rajadamri in Bangkok and The Heights on Phuket, designed the other two units, one of which is a stunning penthouse with a rooftop pool and oceanview sun deck.

“We’re delighted to open these exceptional new show suites as Twinpalms Residences MontAzure reaches completion with its grand opening event scheduled for the end of 2018,” said MontAzure Executive Director Setthaphol Boottho.

“Interested visitors will be able to tour and experience all three of the units and really get a feel for the unique luxury island lifestyle on offer at Twinpalms Residences MontAzure,” he added.

As the first phase of the expansive MontAzure master-planned mixed-use development overlooking Kamala bay, the luxury beachfront condominiums at Twinpalms Residences MontAzure have attracted lifestyle-driven investors looking for a combination of hotel-based yields and usage time, along with strong capital appreciation due to the rare beachfront location. 

The development is sensitively designed as a series of low-rise clusters orchestrated around generous communal swimming pools with intimate views of the beautifully landscaped grounds. One-bedroom units are sized from 69.9 to 249.9 sqm while the two-bedroom units range from 153.9 sqm to 399.8 sqm. The developers also recently added super penthouses measuring an impressive 798.9 sqm and offering stunning views of Phuket’s idyllic sunset coast. Prices range from THB15.5 Million (USD 489,000) up to THB 191 Million (USD 6 Million) for sea view super penthouses. Over 50% of the development’s 75 units have already sold.

“Twinpalms Residences MontAzure offers buyers a rare opportunity to own a property within an integrated beachfront resort and residential community just steps from the pristine sands at Kamala beach and within walking distance of the island's popular beachfront venues, HQ Beach Lounge and Cafe Del Mar,” says Henri Young, Director of Marketing at MontAzure.

“The wider MontAzure community also includes the new InterContinental Phuket Resort, which will open in 2019, and Kamala Senior Living, an upscale residential village with high-end residences being developed in a secluded hillside location,” he added. 

To mark the launch of the new show suites MontAzure is offering buyers a guaranteed return on investment for 3 years on selected units, as well as free furniture packages worth up to THB 2 Million. Interested parties can join an exclusive preview at Twinpalms Residences tomorrow – Saturday, February 17th – between 16:00 and 19:30.

A special sunset party will also be held on the same day with live cooking stations, guest DJ and a lucky draw with fantastic prizes to be won.

For more information or to make an appointment call +66 93 624 8800. Email kenrak@montazure.com

 

 
The Phuket News
Location

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Ex-police chief quizzed by DSI about B300mn loan

Ummm...yeah, just a simple 300-million baht loan (a bit under 10 Million USD), from my good friends at the human trafficking/prostitution club. This g...(Read More)

Tour bus driver falls asleep, dies after crashing into power pole off Phuket

We are in Chinese New Year and a lot of drivers are working overtime to make extra money. A log-book and data recording should be be compulsory per ...(Read More)

Tour bus driver falls asleep, dies after crashing into power pole off Phuket

As the tour guide couldn't wake up de driver, is it possible the driver got a stroke / heart attack instead of falling asleep?...(Read More)

Officials refuse to act on vendor motorbikes on Phuket beach

Kamala Police and Kamala OrBorTor are both utterly worthless, and are exactly part of the problem... never offerin solutions. The OrBorTor is incapabl...(Read More)

Officials refuse to act on vendor motorbikes on Phuket beach

Perhaps your article's wording needs to be amended from 'they will not take harsher action' to 'they will not take ANY action' unt...(Read More)

Officials refuse to act on vendor motorbikes on Phuket beach

The usual pathetic excuses and lack of action. Walk down the middle and cause as much inconvenience as possible to them....(Read More)

Officials refuse to act on vendor motorbikes on Phuket beach

Wow, what an interesting article. The police are not interested in illegal activity and the OrBorTor will only do their job when someone makes an offi...(Read More)

Warrant threat for Premchai if he skips court

Just a 'warrant threat' only, till 26 March? And all Immigration border check points on high alert to prevent a escape until 26 March? If th...(Read More)

Maya Bay will close to all boats during restoration period, Phi Phi National Park chief confirms

'Destroyed' marine life Maya Bay. Now we start to destroy marine life Loh Samah Bay in the same way. The thinking that a few months quiet...(Read More)

Maya Bay will close to all boats during restoration period, Phi Phi National Park chief confirms

Yeah after years of abuse from extreme greed & commercialism, total mismanagement not to mention the natives simply don't give a toss about th...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.