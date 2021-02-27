Monopoly: Phuket Edition tokens go on holiday

PHUKET: The creators of ‘MONOPOLY: Phuket Edition’ are looking for suggestions as to what to use as ‘tokens’ in the game that is being specifically tailored to Phuket.



By The Phuket News

Saturday 27 February 2021, 09:00AM

The creators of ‘Monopoly: Phuket Edition’ are looking for suggestions of what to use as tokens in the specially revamped edition.

It was announced last month that Phuket will soon be getting its own edition of the world’s favourite family board game, Monopoly, which will see the traditional streets being replaced by key places around Phuket, from the shops and markets, to the beaches and hotels, all the way through to the most iconic attractions.

“We have had a wealth of emails and suggestions coming in for Phuket, so thank you for each and every single one of them! We are taking them all into consideration whilst putting together the design of the game,” said Jennifer Lau from Winning Moves UK, who is producing the game under official license from Monopoly brand owners, Hasbro.

Whilst ‘Monopoly: Phuket Edition’ is being put together, it is now revealed that the playing tokens will be taking on a holiday theme.

People not familiar with the terminology may well remember the original ‘tokens’ which players used in order to progress around the board, including the iron, boot, wheelbarrow, thimble as well as the every-popular sports car and top hat.

“We wanted to change the tokens so that they would be more suitable for an island like Phuket, where so many people like to go on holiday to,” Ms Lau explained.

“There will be six themed tokens that replace the original and we want to hear your suggestions for what these tokens should be!”

Thoughts and suggestions can be sent via email to phuket@winningmoves.co.uk as well as the​​ Phuket Monopoly Facebook page​.