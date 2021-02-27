BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Monopoly: Phuket Edition tokens go on holiday

Monopoly: Phuket Edition tokens go on holiday

PHUKET: The creators of ‘MONOPOLY: Phuket Edition’ are looking for suggestions as to what to use as ‘tokens’ in the game that is being specifically tailored to Phuket.


By The Phuket News

Saturday 27 February 2021, 09:00AM

The creators of ‘Monopoly: Phuket Edition’ are looking for suggestions of what to use as tokens in the specially revamped edition.

The creators of ‘Monopoly: Phuket Edition’ are looking for suggestions of what to use as tokens in the specially revamped edition.

It was announced last month that Phuket will soon be getting its own edition of the world’s favourite family board game, Monopoly, which will see the traditional streets being replaced by key places around Phuket, from the shops and markets, to the beaches and hotels, all the way through to the most iconic attractions.

“We have had a wealth of emails and suggestions coming in for Phuket, so thank you for each and every single one of them! We are taking them all into consideration whilst putting together the design of the game,” said Jennifer Lau from Winning Moves UK, who is producing the game under official license from Monopoly brand owners, Hasbro.

Whilst ‘Monopoly: Phuket Edition’ is being put together, it is now revealed that the playing tokens will be taking on a holiday theme.

People not familiar with the terminology may well remember the original ‘tokens’ which players used in order to progress around the board, including the iron, boot, wheelbarrow, thimble as well as the every-popular sports car and top hat.

HeadStart International School Phuket

“We wanted to change the tokens so that they would be more suitable for an island like Phuket, where so many people like to go on holiday to,” Ms Lau explained.

“There will be six themed tokens that replace the original and we want to hear your suggestions for what these tokens should be!”

Thoughts and suggestions can be sent via email to phuket@winningmoves.co.uk as well as the​​ Phuket Monopoly Facebook page​.

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

tamvong | 27 February 2021 - 09:51:19 

Family's sick buffalo, Truck that needs repair, scratched jet-ski, 300 kilo bar-fly, truck with no brakes, motorbike with 6 people on it but no helmets, cop with hand out, giant bottle of penicillin.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Tourists flock to eastern provinces
Chaiwat hits back at PACC over Kaeng Krachan burning
Phuket seafood festivals return to lure more tourists
Leatherback turtle nest hatches on Kata Beach
Bangla shooter released on bail
Patong jet-skis cleared for compliance
Myanmar envoy urges ‘strongest’ UN action as junta clamps down
Rediscover how to be Sustainable at an Affordable price
House raided after ‘pretty’ party death
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: The wait for Kata Beach’s first turtle hatchlings in 20 years
Holiday travellers find human body trapped under their car
Thanusak re-elected Phuket Chamber of Commerce president
Phuket Governor in fender bender
Chalong Circle closed as firefighters tackle blaze
Bated breath as locals wait for first leatherback turtle nest on Kata Beach for 20 years to hatch

 

Phuket community
Bangla shooter released on bail

A RTP cpl, able to fork up Thb 600,000 bail? Wow, Good brown envelope sharing in the past. Long liv...(Read More)

Bangla shooter released on bail

Protesting Students in BKK, bail refused!! Suthep and ministers in BKK, involved in BKK protests 201...(Read More)

Bangla shooter released on bail

Thankfully, Thailand will remain the 4th world country that appears to be desired. Bail? Seriously?...(Read More)

Bangla shooter released on bail

I was going to say 'unbelievable' but as this is Thailand its just another day. One ponders ...(Read More)

Patong jet-skis cleared for compliance

As its against the law for businesses to operate on the beach how are they 'complying'? By o...(Read More)

Bated breath as locals wait for first leatherback turtle nest on Kata Beach for 20 years to hatch

How tacky to have a crowd of people gathered. Of course, food vendors have to be there with their n...(Read More)

Phuket prepares for COVID-19 vaccine rollout

When will be the vaccination turn for healthy foreign retirees of 60+? Specially those who have to d...(Read More)

Prayut to get jab Sunday, Anutin to follow

Many medical matters about Covid-19 are not yet known by medical/pharmacy scientists. Much needs tim...(Read More)

Suthep among PDRC leaders jailed for ‘Shutdown Bangkok’ protests, current serving ministers sacked

Well, all 'convicted jailers' walked out of prison on bail (BP) after 2 nights.. Nicely dres...(Read More)

Monopoly: Phuket Edition tokens go on holiday

Family's sick buffalo, Truck that needs repair, scratched jet-ski, 300 kilo bar-fly, truck with ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Dan About Thailand
Brightview Center
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
CMI - Thailand
Phuket Property
Art-Tec Design
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thanyapura
Property in Phuket
Thai Residential
Benihana Phuket
Dewa Phuket Resort
https://sgssecurity.com/
QSI Cooking 2021
UWC Thailand

 