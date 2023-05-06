British International School, Phuket
333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Monkey neutering campaign gains momentum in Phuket

Monkey neutering campaign gains momentum in Phuket

PHUKET: Wildlife officials in Phuket are continuing their efforts to control the population of macaques on the island. Dozens of monkeys have already been caught and taken to the Nature and Wildlife Education Centre at Khao Phra Thaew Wildlife Sanctuary since the campaign began in April, the overall target is set at 500 animals.


By The Phuket News

Saturday 6 May 2023, 03:10PM

Captive monkeys at Khao Phra Thaew Wildlife Sanctuary. Photo: PPAO

Captive monkeys at Khao Phra Thaew Wildlife Sanctuary. Photo: PPAO

Captive monkeys at Khao Phra Thaew Wildlife Sanctuary. Photo: PPAO

Captive monkeys at Khao Phra Thaew Wildlife Sanctuary. Photo: PPAO

Captive monkeys at Khao Phra Thaew Wildlife Sanctuary. Photo: PPAO

Captive monkeys at Khao Phra Thaew Wildlife Sanctuary. Photo: PPAO

Campaign to catch 500 monkeys is underway in Phuket. Photo: Pongchart Chouehom

Campaign to catch 500 monkeys is underway in Phuket. Photo: Pongchart Chouehom

Campaign to catch 500 monkeys is underway in Phuket. Photo: Pongchart Chouehom

Campaign to catch 500 monkeys is underway in Phuket. Photo: Pongchart Chouehom

Campaign to catch 500 monkeys is underway in Phuket. Photo: Pongchart Chouehom

Campaign to catch 500 monkeys is underway in Phuket. Photo: Pongchart Chouehom

Campaign to catch 500 monkeys is underway in Phuket. Photo: Pongchart Chouehom

Campaign to catch 500 monkeys is underway in Phuket. Photo: Pongchart Chouehom

Wild monkey caught in Koh Kaew earlier this month. Photo: Pongchart Chouehom

Wild monkey caught in Koh Kaew earlier this month. Photo: Pongchart Chouehom

Relocated monkeys on Koh Payu. Photo: Pongchart Chouehom

Relocated monkeys on Koh Payu. Photo: Pongchart Chouehom

Relocated monkeys on Koh Payu. Photo: Pongchart Chouehom

Relocated monkeys on Koh Payu. Photo: Pongchart Chouehom

Relocated monkeys on Koh Payu. Photo: Pongchart Chouehom

Relocated monkeys on Koh Payu. Photo: Pongchart Chouehom

« »

The current round of the monkey neutering campaign is set to run from Apr 21 through May 16, with officials aiming to catch and neuter 500 wild monkeys, according to the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO, or Phuket OrBorJor), which announced the news yesterday (May 5). 

The campaign’s duration and target number of monkeys to be neutered had not been disclosed before this announcement. The information was finally revealed in a publication covering the visit of PPAO Vice President Anupap Vejvanichsanong to the Nature and Wildlife Education Centre at Khao Phra Thaew where the monkeys are neutered before being released back into the wild.

Accompanying Mr Anupap were Suthat Niyomthai, Chief of the Phuket Livestock Office, and Pongchart Chouehom, Chief of the Nature and Wildlife Education Centre at Khao Phra Thaew. Mr Pongchart marked the visit on his personal Facebook page, which remains the main source of information about the monkey sterilisation effort in Phuket.

Earlier this week, Mr Pongchart made a series of announcements through his page regarding the campaign. In a publication on May 4, the wildlife official revealed that the campaign is not limited to Soi Kingkaew 9, the initial location where the cages were installed to catch macaques on April 20. 

Since then, monkey catching has been organised at Khao Toh Sae (Phuket Town’s renowned Monkey Hill), the Monkey Viewpoint at the entrance to Koh Siray (another popular tourist attraction), and Soi Thachin. All these locations are known for large groups of monkeys, which frequently disturb local residents.

Ixina Thailand

In another publication on May 3rd, Mr Pongchart announced that wildlife officials are also conducting proactive work to educate local people and tourists about their efforts to control monkey populations. As part of this, officials installed banners on Khao Toh Sae, asking people not to feed monkeys there as this disrupts the catch-and-neuter campaign.

In two separate publications on May 1 and May 4, Mr Pongchart spoke about two monkeys that were delivered to his centre without any connection to the campaign. The first one was found injured in Rawai, and the second one was disturbing people in Koh Kaew, so they asked wildlife specialists to come and catch the animal. Both monkeys are believed to have been neutered and released into the wild, just like the 500 others which the officials aim to catch as part of the campaign.

Finally, Mr. Pongchart posted pictures from several visits to Koh Payu, an uninhabited island off Phuket’s eastern coast that was chosen as the new home for monkeys relocated from Phuket in the first stage of the cage-and-neuter program in 2018. 

“The monkeys are healthy, their fur is shiny, and they do not exhibit any aggressive behavior,” Mr Pongchart said in a post, published on Apr 23, when the new round of the campaign had just started.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

B1,000 departure tax proposed for Thais, expats flying abroad
Drug dealer’s girlfriend arrested in Phuket after months on the run
Phuket blood donation drive continues in May
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Fatal Chalong truck accident, Alcohol ban, Free legal advice at Phuket police stations? || May 5
Schools asked to delay semester start for Games qualifiers
Out-of-season turtle nest found north of Phuket
Weekend prohibition rule to include ban on “alcohol consumption gathering”
Glove procurement cases take shape
Mai Khao mayor declares war on illegal roadside billboards
Overseas voting almost done
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Foreigners asked for home photos by Phuket Immigration, Face scans for bank apps || May 4
Foreign woman crushed by 22-wheeler in Chalong
Boy, 10, in critical condition after near drowning incident
Industry urges drought measures
Lawyers look to expand free legal advice at police stations

 

Phuket community
B1,000 departure tax proposed for Thais, expats flying abroad

Another great idea - who comes up with this stuff ...(Read More)

Industry urges drought measures

The original report in TPN of the cabinet approval for the pipeline project was on Wednesday 18 Sept...(Read More)

Industry urges drought measures

I'd still like to know what happened to the two billion baht gifted by the Bangkok government se...(Read More)

Industry urges drought measures

Just a matter of months ago, historic rains filled every reservoir to the top, with major flooding. ...(Read More)

Foreign woman crushed by 22-wheeler in Chalong

@B-scoop, sorry, as I mentioned, I saw it in a random FB "Reels and Short Videos" clip. In...(Read More)

Foreign woman crushed by 22-wheeler in Chalong

@B-scoop I am sorry for your loss ! Sadly there are indeed always some people who know it all wi...(Read More)

Foreign woman crushed by 22-wheeler in Chalong

B-scoop@ sorry for your loss terrible tragedy as an experienced rider myself my biggest fear is alwa...(Read More)

Industry urges drought measures

Hope that the Phuket Governors and water Officials read this articel and think/act accordonly in ord...(Read More)

Mai Khao mayor declares war on illegal roadside billboards

@saki81. Broccoli seller!! That's hilarious! Take a much better look at the photo and then tell ...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration demands title deeds, home walk-throughs for permit to stay extensions

Thai Phuket Immigration officers will feel ashamed when they see 'bedrooms' videos of Myanma...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
SALA
Subscribe to The Phuket News
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch
Brightview Center
Phuket Property
Laguna Phuket 2023
Blue Tree Phuket
Open Kitchen Laguna
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
The Pavilions Phuket
Pro Property Partners
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket

 