Monk prevented from walking into Phuket traffic

PHUKET: A monk who kept walking into traffic on the busy Thepkrasattri Rd while trying to sweep the road with a broom was taken into custody for his own protection late yesterday afternoon (Dec 15).

Safety
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 16 December 2018, 01:42PM

Officers were forced to take the monk into custody for his own protection. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police were notified by passers-by that the monk, who police have not named, was walking directly into the path of vehicles driving along Thepkrasattri Rd in Moo 1 Srisoonthorn at 3pm.

The monk was carrying a broom and attempting to sweep the road clean.

Officers arrived at the scene and attempt for two and a half hours to get the monk to stop trying to sweep the road, and especially to stop walking in front of the traffic.

The monk repeatedly refused, leaving the officers no option but to take him into custody for his own protection. However, the monk resisted their attempts by the officers to take him peacefully, forcing the officers to take him by force, while he shouted for help and tried to wrestle free.

The monk was taken to Thalang Hospital for assessment of his state of mind.

 

 

