Monitor lizard seeks shelter from rain at Wichit home

PHUKET: A local resident received an unwelcome visitor when she discovered a large monitor lizard lurking underneath her parked car at her home at the Phuket Villa 3 residential estate, off Chao Fa East Rd in Wichit, earlier today (Mar 19).

animalsweatherSafety
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 19 March 2022, 04:29PM

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

Kankanit Limsuthiphong called Wichit Municipality rescue workers at about 2pm to report the lizard and have it safely removed.

A team of four officers soon arrived and found the lurker still under Ms Kankanit’s Toyota Altis sedan.

The rescue team used a snare and had the monitor lizard safely tied up within about 10 minutes. The lizard was over a metre long and weighed an estimated 20 kilogrammes.

The monitor lizard was taken to be released back into the wild, somewhere away from people’s homes.

Rescue workers believed the lizard was only seeking refuge from the heavy downpours across the island today. They suggested other residents be aware of unwelcome visitors near their homes in case other animals were also seeking shelter from the rain.

