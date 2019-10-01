Monitor lizard caught hiding in Patong

PHUKET: Emergency officers are urging people to not approach any monitor lizards they may happen across after one of the lizards was caught hiding in a blue plastic water pipe at a building supplies shop in Patong.

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Tuesday 1 October 2019, 03:55PM

The monitor was caught, and released into the wild later. Photo: DDPM-Patong

Officers at the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation office at Patong Municipality (DDPM-Patong) were called to the store, Patong Home Supply on Sirirat Rd, at about 1:30pm yesterday (Sept 30).

The DDPM responders arrived about 10 minutes later, said DDPM-Patong Chief Paitoon Ponrop.

“The monitor lizard was hiding in a water pipe stacked on the shelves. I think it was just looking for some peace, and maybe a meal,” Mr Paitoon said.

The officers removed the pipes from the shelves one by one until they could catch the lizard using a noose attached to a length of narrow blue plastic pipe, a makeshift device made at the scene by one of the responders.

“It took us about 10 minutes to catch the lizard,” said Mr Paitoon.

“The lizard was about 1.5 meters and weighed about three kilograms. We don’t know what gender it was,” he added.

The emergency team released the monitor lizard back into the wild behind the “Tiger Shrine” (Pun Tuao Kong shrine), on Phra Baramee Rd at the top of Patong Hill, yesterday evening.

Mr Paitoon urged any persons who see a monitor lizard to not approach it.

“We don’t see many monitor lizards in Patong, but if you do see one, don’t go near it. Just keep your distance and keep an eye on where it goes and give us a call,” he said.

“Anyone who wants my help call can call me at 076-342600. We’ll come and safely take it away,” he added.