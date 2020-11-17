BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Moderna vaccine 94.5% effective in second breakthrough

WORLD: US biotech firm Moderna yesterday (Nov 16) announced its experimental vaccine against COVID-19 was 94.5% effective, marking a second major breakthrough in the vaccine hunt.

CoronavirusCOVID-19drugshealth
By AFP

Tuesday 17 November 2020, 09:24AM

Moderna has joined Pfizer announcing solid progress in COVID-19 vaccine tests. Photo: AFP.

Moderna released early results from a clinical trial with more than 30,000 participants, after US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech last week said their vaccine was 90% effective.

Both vaccine frontrunners are based on a new platform called messenger RNA, which is faster to produce than traditional vaccines and effectively turn human cells into vaccine factories.

“This positive interim analysis from our Phase 3 study has given us the first clinical validation that our vaccine can prevent COVID-19 disease, including severe disease,” said Stephane Bancel, Moderna’s CEO.

The company plans to submit applications for emergency approval in the US and around the world within weeks, and says it expects to have approximately 20 million doses ready to ship in the US by the end of the year.

Global infections from COVID-19 have soared past 54 million with more than 1.3 million deaths since the virus emerged in China late last year.

The Moderna vaccine, which was co-developed by the US National Institutes of Health, is given in two doses 28 days apart, and the preliminary results are based on 95 volunteers of the 30,000 who fell ill with COVID-19.

Of the 95, 90 had been in the trial’s placebo group, and five in the group that received the drug, called mRNA-1273.

Tremendously exciting’

There were 11 people who fell severely ill, all of whom were in the placebo group.

Phuket Property

The vaccine was well tolerated, with the majority of side-effects classed as mild or moderate.

After the first dose, about three percent of people had injection site pain classed as severe.

Among side-effects classed as severe after the second dose, about 10% had fatigue, 9% had muscle pain, 5% had joint pain or headaches, 4% had other pain and 2% had redness at the injection site.

These adverse events were “short lived,” according to a statement.

“This news from Moderna is tremendously exciting and considerably boosts optimism that we will have a choice of good vaccines in the next few months,” said Peter Openshaw, a professor of experimental medicine at Imperial College London.

Crucially, Moderna also announced that its vaccine can remain stable at standard refrigerator temperatures of 2 degrees Celsius to 8 degrees Celsius for 30 days.

The company added it could be kept in long-term storage at standard freezer temperatures of -20 degrees Celsius for up to six months.

Pfizer’s vaccine, on the other hand, needs to be stored in deep-freezer conditions which could complicate supply chain logistics, particularly in less developed countries.

It is not yet clear how long lasting the protection will be from either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, nor how well they work for the elderly, the age-group at highest risk from COVID-19.

Phuket community
Thai-German man charged for ‘airline should be bombed’ remark

"The remark was about the airline,not about his flight/plane" Kurt,actually he said:"...(Read More)

COVID slams Phuket property market, highest unsold units in Southern Thailand

No news! This, with all the enormous sale discounts, is going on for years already on Phuket. Who wa...(Read More)

Thai-German man charged for ‘airline should be bombed’ remark

"Don't make from a mouse a elephant" LOl Kurt, where do you get those "sayings&q...(Read More)

COVID slams Phuket property market, highest unsold units in Southern Thailand

Son Nam Na- thanks for raping the island out of greed. Karma's a beach. If it wasn't for COV...(Read More)

COVID slams Phuket property market, highest unsold units in Southern Thailand

No sympathy, just jump on the over development bandwagon. Serves the right...(Read More)

Thai-German man charged for ‘airline should be bombed’ remark

The remark was about the airline, not about his flight/plane....(Read More)

Thai-German man charged for ‘airline should be bombed’ remark

The remark 'should be' is not a false thing. No professional airport staff, or all passenger...(Read More)

Govt offices to close for ‘tourism boost’ long weekend

Good to have economic experts like Kurt or Nasa12 ! Kurt, everything on Phuket is "closed and d...(Read More)

Let parliament do its job: Chuan

banning a feast- that really is clutching at straws. I bet the dinosaurs in the building will not go...(Read More)

Let parliament do its job: Chuan

No, protesters should not leave politicians alone. Politicians need to know what is living among the...(Read More)

 

