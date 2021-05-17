The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Moderna jabs to be imported by October

Moderna jabs to be imported by October

THAILAND: Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine, which will be offered as an alternative to AstraZeneca and Sinovac, is expected to be available in Thailand by October while 2 million doses of Sinovac’s COVID-19 vaccine will add to the country’s stockpile this month.

CoronavirusCOVID-19Vaccine
By Bangkok Post

Monday 17 May 2021, 08:42AM

Photo: AFP.

Photo: AFP.

Paiboon Aeksaengsri, secretary-general of the Private Hospital Association, said the association is coordinating with Zuellig Pharma Co, which is authorised to export the vaccine. He expects 5-6 million doses will be shipped to Thailand in the second half of this year.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) last week approved the registration of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from ROVI Pharma Industrial Services S A, based in Spain’s Madrid. It is the fourth vaccine to be approved by the FDA, after the AstraZeneca, Sinovac and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Mr Paiboon said the price of Moderna shots will be set by the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation (GPO) which will procure the alternative vaccine supplies for distribution. He said recipients will be charged the standard price for the jabs and service fees, insisting private hospitals will not seek profits from distributing the COVID-19 vaccine.

Uachart Kanchanapitak, chairman of Ramkhamhaeng Hospital, said private hospitals are surveying demand for the alternative vaccine and will inform the GPO. He said demand ranges from 10,000 doses to 1 million doses.

However, he advised people to get their shots as soon as possible so the country can achieve herd immunity.

He also cited research findings that after people are fully vaccinated, their third or booster shot can come from any manufacturer. He likened it to vaccines against influenza which require a booster shot every year.

Meanwhile, GPO deputy director Sirinuch Cheewanpisalnukul said on Saturday (May 15) a total of 4.5 million doses of Sinovac’s vaccine have been delivered to Thailand, including 500,000 doses donated by China that arrived on Friday.

She said the GPO received another 500,000 doses of the Chinese-made vaccine on Saturday and another 1.5 million doses will be delivered later this month.

The first batch of 200,000 doses of Sinovac’s vaccine arrived in February, followed by 800,000 doses on March 22, 1.5 million doses on April 10, and two million doses this month so far.

As of Friday, a total of 2,218,420 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given to select people across the country.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

CaptainJack69 | 17 May 2021 - 12:53:12 

Too slow. "Surveying demand"? I can tell them for free right now there's huge demand for vaccines recognized in the US and EU (like Moderna) not to mention anything that's more than Sinovac's 50% effective, but wait until October and who knows. Hurry it up.

CaptainJack69 | 17 May 2021 - 12:46:21 

No one should be citing any "findings" about COVID vaccinations. All studies are preliminary and must be because no vaccine has anything more than emergency authorization (anywhere). No one 'knows' anything about booster shots or mixing vaccines yet. All we 'know' is that the EU and US aren't going to recognize Sinovac any time soon.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Bangla shooter cop to face bail hearing
Electricity outage to affect Koh Siray
Phuket new COVID cases plunge for second consecutive day
Trio nabbed over Bangkok kidnapping
Rawai metes out exercise as punishment for not wearing face mask
Foreigners scatter as officials raid Rawai restaurant for serving alcohol
COVID-positive ship crew members must stay at sea
Huge traffic crunch in last-day race to enter Phuket under free rapid test
Phuket daily infections fall again, as total breaches 600
Mammals can breathe through anus in emergencies: study
Portugal to open to most European tourists
Thai worker injured in Gaza Strip
Cabinet allows tax break on software-related expenses
Thais, foreigners arrested for drinking at Patong Beach
Narrow escape for motorbike rider as car hits power pole, brings down high-voltage lines

 

Phuket community
Foreigners scatter as officials raid Rawai restaurant for serving alcohol

They are probably not the sharpest knives in the drawer....(Read More)

Rawai metes out exercise as punishment for not wearing face mask

Wearing a mask whilst riding a bike is literarily one of the most nonsensical and retarded things an...(Read More)

Moderna jabs to be imported by October

Too slow. "Surveying demand"? I can tell them for free right now there's huge demand f...(Read More)

Rawai metes out exercise as punishment for not wearing face mask

Absolutely stupid practice by local government and their volunteers. Do they not realise that thes...(Read More)

Moderna jabs to be imported by October

No one should be citing any "findings" about COVID vaccinations. All studies are prelimina...(Read More)

Rawai metes out exercise as punishment for not wearing face mask

As one is not required to wear a mask when exercising punishing people for not wearing a mask by not...(Read More)

Rawai metes out exercise as punishment for not wearing face mask

in from VILLA markey Chalong also each week many people seating and drinking under the sun...with 1...(Read More)

Foreigners scatter as officials raid Rawai restaurant for serving alcohol

This becomes a complicated case for the police. What fine to hand out to foreigners, and what fine t...(Read More)

Foreigners scatter as officials raid Rawai restaurant for serving alcohol

These idiots just don't get it. Their behavior reflects on the rest of us and adds to the xenoph...(Read More)

Thais, foreigners arrested for drinking at Patong Beach

Wait the Covid-19 swap testing outcome, done in a police station (!) in full isolation dress Vachira...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Thai Residential
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
UWC Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Art-Tec Design
https://sgssecurity.com/
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Property in Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
PVC Phuket Food Challenge 2021
Thanyapura
Brightview Center
Phuket Property
Dan About Thailand

 