Modern Dog to headline 10-Mile Run post-race party

ENTERTAINMENT: A fun filled afternoon and evening awaits families on March 24, the first day of the Supersports 10 Mile International Run 2018 Phuket Presented by Thanyapura, as participants in the 500 metre Fun Run and 3 Mile run will enjoy lots of fun activities at the start/ finish line.

The Phuket News

Saturday 10 March 2018, 12:36PM

Modern Dog, seen here at a MTV News Press Conference, will headline the 10-Mile Run post-race concert on Mar 24. Photo: Sry85 / Creative Commons / Wikipedia
Modern Dog, seen here at a MTV News Press Conference, will headline the 10-Mile Run post-race concert on Mar 24. Photo: Sry85 / Creative Commons / Wikipedia

The Kids Zone opens from 4pm and includes activities such as face painting, there will also be lucky draws and delicious bites available from food trucks, and to wrap-up the evening there is a free post-race concert for all runners, headlined by Modern Dog.

“The first day of the two-day Supersports 10 Mile International Run 2018 Phuket Presented by Thanyapura includes lots of fun activities for kids and families, finishing with an after race concert and Modern Dog performing. The first day this year will be a Run Festival and already thousands of people have signed up,” said Siraporn Wattana, Vice President of Marketing, Supersports.

“The event preparations are going very well and we are excited to welcome what looks likely to be a record number of runners and families to Thanyapura Health & Sports Resort on the March 24 and 25. The Supersports 10 Mile International Run 2018 Phuket Presented by Thanyapura has really grown since its launch four years ago and it's excellent to see so many people enjoying healthy outdoor exercise,” commented Philipp Graf von Hardenberg, President and CEO of Thanyapura Health & Sports Resort.

Entries can be made online at www.gotorace.com, or offline at Supersports stores, New Balance shops or Thanyapura Sports Club Reception. Entries close March 17 or when all slots are sold.

The Phuket News is proud media sponsor of the Supersports 10 Mile International Run 2018 Phuket Presented by Thanyapura.

 

 
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.