Model claiming Trump secrets blames US for Thai prosecution

PATTAYA: A Belarusian model detained in Thailand changed tack and hurled accusations at the United States yesterday (Apr 17), the latest twist in a case that first grabbed headlines after she made cryptic offers to reveal secrets about alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US election.

crime, corruption, immigration, politics, sex,

AFP

Wednesday 18 April 2018, 12:50PM

Detained Belarusian model Anastasia Vashukevich (left) arrives with an unidentified fellow detainee at a holding cell to face trial at a court in Pattaya yesterday (Apr 17), following a police raid on a sex training course. Photo: AFP
Detained Belarusian model Anastasia Vashukevich (left) arrives with an unidentified fellow detainee at a holding cell to face trial at a court in Pattaya yesterday (Apr 17), following a police raid on a sex training course. Photo: AFP

Anastasia Vashukevich, known by her pen name Nastya Rybka, has been held in Thailand since she and nine other foreigners were arrested in February by police who raided their “sex training course” in Pattaya.

They were initially charged with lacking work permits but some are now facing additional charges of soliciting prostitution and criminal association, according to Apichai Krobpetch, Pattaya’s police chief.

Reporters were barred from observing a plea hearing over the work permit charge yesterday and court officials refused to comment on the proceedings.

But in brief remarks to reporters as she and other defendants were escorted back into a police van after the hearing, Vashukevich said she was “wrong” for initially thinking the Russian government was behind the prosecution.

“It is not the Russian state which is trying to get us jailed, it is the Americans,” she said.

“Why are they trying to prevent us from disclosing the information we have here in Thailand to the Americans?” she added.

Vashukevich, who is embroiled in a political scandal back in Russia, first made international headlines after she addressed American journalists in a desperate video posted on Instagram after her arrest in February.

“I am ready to tell you about all those missing puzzle pieces that you lacked... regarding a link between our esteemed lawmakers and (Paul) Manafort, Trump and all this brouhaha, the US elections,” she said in the video.

The model, who has written a book about seducing oligarchs, has not substantiated her claims but does have links to Russia’s elite.

She and her associate Alex Kirillov, a self-styled Russian sex guru who was among those detained and brought to court yesterday, are facing a lawsuit back in Russia filed by billionaire tycoon Oleg Deripaska.

Deripaska, one of several Russian oligarchs sanctioned by the US this month, sued the pair over footage Vashukevich filmed purporting to show him treating an influential deputy prime minister, Sergei Prikhodko, to lavish hospitality on his yacht.

The video went viral after it was published by top Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny in February.

Deripaska, who Washington has accused of operating for the Russian government, denied any wrongdoing.

Vashukevich and Kirillov have expressed fear of being deported back to Russia and previously called on the US for help.

The US embassy in Bangkok has repeatedly declined to comment on the case.

Deripaska, an aluminium tycoon, was once an associate of US President Donald Trump’s ex-campaign manager Paul Manafort.

Manafort has been indicted on money-laundering and tax-related charges as part of the special counsel’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 US election.

 

 
Rich 44 | 19 April 2018 - 21:00:27

It would be well worth exploring what evidence she has.
Why let valuable information die in a prison?
She is a lady who was actually in a place to know.
And...What if she is telling the truth?

Jor12 | 19 April 2018 - 18:43:45

This is Thailand. Who gives a rat's a...about the United States.

Winfield | 19 April 2018 - 17:47:49

The haters are just upset that Donald Trump is having the best Presidency in the history of the United States.

Christy Sweet | 19 April 2018 - 10:09:22

I'm quite sure Ms. Vashukevich  knows of information damaging to TrumPutin. I'm also sure Mr. Mueller already knows it.

crispy | 18 April 2018 - 15:03:06

Why on earth would a country who you have tried to disgrace their president even think about helping you ? comes to Thailand as a sex trainer but has all the missing peices of the puzzle of so called Russian meddling in American politics,to much ya ba I think.

Kurt | 18 April 2018 - 13:17:03

Sorry lady, no usa official will step forward to ask your help to implicate the usa President.
They not like to loose their job.
That is how it works with governments.
Your only chance is to go public with your evidence, if you have.
CNN can help you, it your stuff is serious. Count your knots.

