Model agent charged in ‘pretty’ party case

BANGKOK: The agent of a model who alleges she was sexually assaulted while working at a house party in Nonthaburi’s Bang Bua Thong district has been charged in connection with the case.

By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 2 October 2019, 12:40PM

Krittiya Ritmangkon, 24, the modelling agent who assigned Nong Dear to work at a party. Photo: Patipat Janthong / Bangkok Post

The model, whose professional name is Nong Dear, had earlier told police she was sent by her agent, Krittiya Ritmangkon, 24, to entertain guests at the house on the night of Sept 16. She said she fell unconscious and woke up the next morning naked.

The complaint led on Thursday to the arrest of six suspects who were at the party, which was also attended by fellow model Thitima “Lunlabelle” Noraphanpiphat.

Lunlabelle was found dead the next morning after being escorted by male model Rachadech “Nam Oun” Wongthabutr from the party to his condominium.

The six suspects have denied any wrongdoing and threatened to counter-sue Nong Dear on charges of theft and lodging a false police complaint.

Ms Krittiya was detained for questioning at Bang Bua Thong Police Station in Nonthaburi province at 7pm on Monday, said a source.

She was charged with luring, or arranging for, someone to be sexually assaulted, said Pol Lt Gen Ampol Buarapporn, commissioner of Provincial Police Region 1.

The six suspects were released on bail after questioning. They are Chaiyaphon Phanna, 29, Phikunthong Bunpha, 24, and Nathi Sathiphongsathaphon, 33, Kritsada Lohitdi, 27, Phatthanan Raksakun, 26, and Koset Ritnithiroek, 35.

Mr Rachadech, meanwhile, was arrested last Wednesday on charges of detaining Thitima in a way that caused her death, of molestation and of committing an indecent act. He will also be charged with criminal association, said Pol Lt Gen Ampol, after evidence emerged he had colluded with some of the six suspects in undisclosed criminal acts.

Police still are awaiting results of the second autopsy on Thitima’s body, said Pol Maj Gen Samrit Tongtao, Metropolitan Police Bureau Division 8 commissioner.

