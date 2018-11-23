THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Mobile work permit app gets migrant update

BANGKOK: A smartphone app which allows foreigners to lodge requests for work permits has now been extended to include migrant workers, Labour Minister Pol Gen Adul Sangsingkeo said.


By Bangkok Post

Friday 23 November 2018, 09:52AM

Labour Minister Pol Gen Adul Sangsingkeo: More work permit offices soon. Photo: Bangkok Post

Labour Minister Pol Gen Adul Sangsingkeo: More work permit offices soon. Photo: Bangkok Post

The app, Thailand Digital Work Permit, was first introduced for foreign expats last year.

The app is the result of a project known as "Single Window", which was launched jointly by the Office of the Board Investment (BoI), the Labour Ministry, and the Immigration Bureau.

It has been available for use by foreign employees of firms promoted by the BoI to bolster trade and investment in the country.

To register, foreign employees must first obtain a username and password at three work permit centres – at the BoI branch at Chamchuri Square in Bangkok, in Chiang Mai and Phuket.

Once employees receive their details, they can submit a request via the app.

After the request is approved, the employee must report again to these centres at which point the authorities will take their photo and acquire their digital signature, which takes only a few minutes, the centre claimed.

The app is available for both iOS and Android.

Through this system, officials can check up on workers by scanning a QR code to verify their identity and other details thanks to an online database.

Foreign employees can access the app by verifying their identity with a user ID and password. Verification can also be done using fingerprint or facial-recognition.

KRSR

Gen Adul said that more work permit offices will be set up in the Eastern Economic Corridor which comprises three eastern provinces – Rayong, Chachoengsao and Chon Buri – as well as in other special economic zones nationwide next year to accommodate expanding investment.

The minister added that there are currently 22,753 companies promoted by the BoI, with more than 83,000 employees.

Addressing measures to solve shortages of workers in the marine fishing industry, Gen Adul said that so far 7,671 operators have already registered to find workers at One Stop Service Centres in 22 coastal provinces.

Of them, 1,945 operators in Pattani have the highest demand for workers, followed by 959 operators in Chumphon. Operators can register until Dec 2, Gen Adul said.

From Dec 3 until Jan 31 of next year, five state agencies will work together to process documentation of workers, Gen Adul said.

The Department of Provincial Administration will handle records of workers’ history and backgrounds while the Department of Labour Protection and Welfare will be responsible for examining work contracts between employers and employees.

The Department of Employment will carry out eye scans of workers and the Immigration Bureau will give visa stamps on the workers' travel documents, which will be valid for one year.

 

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

B100mn baht in sales recorded at Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran
VAT refund up to B20k for Chinese New Year
A busy first day at 2018 Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
Arrivals up 20% in wake of VOA exemption, officials claim
Kata Rocks Superyacht Rendezvous returns
Airbnb Plus launch targets Bangkok, Phuket
Phuket Sheraton, Boat Pattana among winners at PropertyGuru Asia-Pacific awards
Phuket Airport launches ‘E-Visa on Arrival’
Visitor numbers down in Oct as Chinese stay away
GoAir to launch Phuket-Bangalore direct flights
Centara adds fourth property in Krabi
New land tax bill nears NLA approval
Smart visa conditions revised for experts
Thai AirAsia flies into red as Chinese travellers decline

 

Phuket community
Freak fresh fish bonanza landed at Phuket’s Nai Harn Beach

Good to see there are quotas and regulations in place to preserve marine life, oh wait sorry TIT jus...(Read More)

NACC assets probe sparks resignations

Only the corrupt ones are going to resign. They are the ones who need to be audited. But it's a ...(Read More)

Police scant on details on deadly motorbike crash that killed two tourists

.... "yet he magically knows "the truth of whats really going on," I don't think ...(Read More)

VAT refund has academic ‘speechless’

Someone who knows what he is talking about - I like him a lot....(Read More)

Dolphin rescued from Phuket beach vomits plastic

Plastic is not biodegradable. Even plastic that is called biodegradable, simply breaks up into tiny ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Putting everyday people on ice

Drugs are not the problem. Education is....(Read More)

Chinese woman on Phi Phi tour slashed by speedboat propeller

Ben, insane...yes, but except for the apologists, we all expected it, when have we ever seen any rea...(Read More)

Government readies handout of free SIM cards for the poor

We read sometimes about agricultural oversupply. Why government not warn farmers in advance for it?O...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Thailand should decide if it wants tourists or not. If so, why charge ANY visa fee to those who w...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Mainland chinese friends tell me they prefer celebrating chinese new year holiday in Vietnam or Sing...(Read More)

 

Harvey Law Corporation
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZUMA Restaurant
Tile-it
777 Beach Condo
China International Boat Show 2019
Dan About Thailand
Thai Residential
Dream Beach Club
Go Air
HeadStart International School Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket

 