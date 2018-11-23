BANGKOK: A smartphone app which allows foreigners to lodge requests for work permits has now been extended to include migrant workers, Labour Minister Pol Gen Adul Sangsingkeo said.



The app, Thailand Digital Work Permit, was first introduced for foreign expats last year.

The app is the result of a project known as "Single Window", which was launched jointly by the Office of the Board Investment (BoI), the Labour Ministry, and the Immigration Bureau.

It has been available for use by foreign employees of firms promoted by the BoI to bolster trade and investment in the country.

To register, foreign employees must first obtain a username and password at three work permit centres – at the BoI branch at Chamchuri Square in Bangkok, in Chiang Mai and Phuket.

Once employees receive their details, they can submit a request via the app.

After the request is approved, the employee must report again to these centres at which point the authorities will take their photo and acquire their digital signature, which takes only a few minutes, the centre claimed.

The app is available for both iOS and Android.

Through this system, officials can check up on workers by scanning a QR code to verify their identity and other details thanks to an online database.

Foreign employees can access the app by verifying their identity with a user ID and password. Verification can also be done using fingerprint or facial-recognition.

Gen Adul said that more work permit offices will be set up in the Eastern Economic Corridor which comprises three eastern provinces – Rayong, Chachoengsao and Chon Buri – as well as in other special economic zones nationwide next year to accommodate expanding investment.

The minister added that there are currently 22,753 companies promoted by the BoI, with more than 83,000 employees.

Addressing measures to solve shortages of workers in the marine fishing industry, Gen Adul said that so far 7,671 operators have already registered to find workers at One Stop Service Centres in 22 coastal provinces.

Of them, 1,945 operators in Pattani have the highest demand for workers, followed by 959 operators in Chumphon. Operators can register until Dec 2, Gen Adul said.

From Dec 3 until Jan 31 of next year, five state agencies will work together to process documentation of workers, Gen Adul said.

The Department of Provincial Administration will handle records of workers’ history and backgrounds while the Department of Labour Protection and Welfare will be responsible for examining work contracts between employers and employees.

The Department of Employment will carry out eye scans of workers and the Immigration Bureau will give visa stamps on the workers' travel documents, which will be valid for one year.

