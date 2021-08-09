Mobile Commerce Bus service to help local communities

PHUKET: The Phuket office of the Ministry of Commerce has launched a scheme whereby a series of mobile buses will visit over 120 areas across the island to sell household necessities and consumer products at reduced prices.

CoronavirusCOVID-19

By The Phuket News

Monday 9 August 2021, 04:06PM

The scheme, the Mobile Commerce Bus service, launched this morning (Aug 9) in front of Provincial Hall and was presided over by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew and Phuket Commerce Office Chief Premmanee Subchokchai.

“In line with the policy of the Ministry of Commerce, the mobile bus project will sell products at specially reduced prices to help boost the grassroot economy while reducing the need for people to have to go shopping,” Ms Premmanee said.

“Two ‘Pho Thong’ buses will be used. Each will go to 60 different places in three districts, 120 places in total, from today [Aug 9] to Sept 7,” Ms Premmanee said.

“There are more than 70 products being offered at a reduced price, as well as some products with a 40-60% discount. The products are mainly agricultural and community products such as eggs, cooking oils, rice, sun dried fish, alcohol gel for hand washing, face masks, and other items.

“We really hope that the scheme can help people manage and reduce their living costs and minimise the risk of infection by needing to visit local markets. Additionally, we hope it can help local farmers by introducing their produce to the people,” she said.

The locations and dates can be seen here: https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=785916735422668&id=147709272576754