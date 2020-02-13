The mobile clinic will be open from 9am to 3:30pm, Monday to Friday, but will be closed on weekends and public holidays.
The clinic is scheduled to open on the following dates and areas:
Feb 24: Sriphuwanat Park on Phatthana Thongthin Rd
Feb 25: Playground of Phuket Villa 3 housing estate on Chao Fa East Rd
Feb 26: In front of the management office of Phuket Villa California on Chao Fa East Rd
Feb 27: The multipurpose pavilion of Thinnawut 3 housing estate on Chao Fa West Rd
Feb 28: Playground of Phuket Villa 5 housing estate on Chao Fa West Rd
March 2: Playground of Phuket Villa Daorung housing estate on Chao Fa East Rd
March 3: The office of Anuphas Manorom Co Ltd near the intersection between Wirat Hongyok Rd and Chao Fa Wast Rd.
March 4: Playground near Surakul Stadium on Wichit Songkham Rd
March 5: Srinagarindra the Princess Mother School, Phuket on Thep Srisin Rd
March 6: Kwangtung cemetery on Wichit Nomklao Rd
March 9: The entrance of Phuket Deep Sea Port
March 10: Near Mu Dong canal
March 11: The multipurpose pavilion in Soi Mueng Thong 4.
Please present ID card or any identification document and pet vaccination history documents to officers at the clinic.
Public Health and Environment Division officers told the Phuket News that if anyone is too busy to go to the mobile clinic, please come to Public Health and Environment Division office, as there is a veterinarian providing vaccinations to pets every Friday, from 9am to 3:30pm.
For more information, please call the Public Health and Environment Division at 076-525100.
