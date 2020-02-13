Mobile clinic offers free vaccinations for cats and dogs in Wichit

PHUKET: Wichit Municipality’s Public Health and Environment Division has set up a mobile clinic to offer free vaccinations for cats and dogs in local areas from Feb 24 to March 11.

The announcement and schedule for the mobile clinic. Photo: Wichit Municipality

The mobile clinic will be open from 9am to 3:30pm, Monday to Friday, but will be closed on weekends and public holidays. The clinic is scheduled to open on the following dates and areas: Feb 24: Sriphuwanat Park on Phatthana Thongthin Rd Feb 25: Playground of Phuket Villa 3 housing estate on Chao Fa East Rd Feb 26: In front of the management office of Phuket Villa California on Chao Fa East Rd Feb 27: The multipurpose pavilion of Thinnawut 3 housing estate on Chao Fa West Rd Feb 28: Playground of Phuket Villa 5 housing estate on Chao Fa West Rd March 2: Playground of Phuket Villa Daorung housing estate on Chao Fa East Rd March 3: The office of Anuphas Manorom Co Ltd near the intersection between Wirat Hongyok Rd and Chao Fa Wast Rd. March 4: Playground near Surakul Stadium on Wichit Songkham Rd March 5: Srinagarindra the Princess Mother School, Phuket on Thep Srisin Rd March 6: Kwangtung cemetery on Wichit Nomklao Rd March 9: The entrance of Phuket Deep Sea Port March 10: Near Mu Dong canal March 11: The multipurpose pavilion in Soi Mueng Thong 4. Please present ID card or any identification document and pet vaccination history documents to officers at the clinic. Public Health and Environment Division officers told the Phuket News that if anyone is too busy to go to the mobile clinic, please come to Public Health and Environment Division office, as there is a veterinarian providing vaccinations to pets every Friday, from 9am to 3:30pm. For more information, please call the Public Health and Environment Division at 076-525100.