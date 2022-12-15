333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Mobile agricultural clinic launched to help local farmers

Mobile agricultural clinic launched to help local farmers

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Agriculture Office has organised a mobile agricultural clinic in Koh Kaew to help local farmers with a variety of issues.

agriculture
By The Phuket News

Thursday 15 December 2022, 05:09PM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

« »

Under the Royal Patronage of His Majesty the King Maha Vajiralongkorn, the mobile clinic was revealed today (Dec 15) at Ban Sapam (Mongkhon Wittaya) School, in Village No. 1, Koh Kaew.

The clinic strives to help provide a comprehensive range of information and guidance to local farmers on topics such as soil and seed analysis and the diagnosis of plant and animal diseases, as well as up-to-date agricultural knowledge and technology related innovations sourced by integrated cooperation between academic departments and related agencies at government level.

Specific assistance and resources from the clinic will be focused on individual areas such as soil, seeds, plants, livestock, fisheries and irrigation. There will be additional resources and representatives from The Rubber Clinic of Thailand, the Legal Clinic for the Department of Agriculture, the Debt Resolution Clinic, the Royal Rainmaking Clinic and the Surat Thani Agricultural Occupation Promotion and Development Center, the Social Security Office, the Farmers Council, the Non-formal and Informal Education Promotion Office, Institute of Skill Development 21 and the Provincial Commerce Office on the distribution of agricultural products.

It is hoped that by providing these resources it can help local farmers to farm efficiently and sustainably while also helping them rehabilitate their careers after the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Laguna Phuket

Sompraj Prabsongkram, Permanent Secretary of Phuket Province, presided over the opening and was joined by Suban Rakthong, Officer from the Phuket Provincical Agricultural office, Kuakiat Chitkua, President of Koh Kaew Subdistrict Administrative Organisation and representatives from relevant government agencies.

Mr Suan explained the reason behind choosing Koh Kaew as the location for the clinic being it is an area that produces important agricultural products, including rubber plantations, mixed orchards, livestock, fisheries, agricultural product processing plants and handicrafts which all operate under the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives in Phuket.

There were a number of stalls on the fringes of the clinic allowing for local farmers to showcase their unique produce in addition to a series of stalls providing specific information from experts on a variety of agricultural related topics.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket Carnival 2022, Crypto extortion in Phuket, Officials expect Chinese return || December 15
Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati in hospital with heart problem
Thailand a big favourite for North American and European travellers
Kremlin says no discussion of New Year, Christmas truce in Ukraine
Youth leaders recruited in Phuket anti-drugs campaign
New plan in pipeline to cut road accidents over holidays
Grab banking on Phuket tuk-tuk service
Phuket tourism surge highlights hotel worker shortage
Patong beach road to close for Phuket Carnival 2022
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Chalong-Patong Rd Update, Part-timers urged for Phuket businesses, Bangla testing || December 14
Russians assaulted in armed extortion, robbed of US$45k in cash, crypto
Bangla nightlife drug tests continue
Phuket SMEs urged to have insurance
Businesses urged to take in part-timers
Chalong-Patong road hits 80% complete

 

Phuket community
Anutin scores high in poll, but remains quiet on plans

@Kurt. Britain? May, to Johnson, to Truss to Sunak. I'm afraid it's all to simple to inherit...(Read More)

Russians assaulted in armed extortion, robbed of US$45k in cash, crypto

@Christysweet. Yes, I'm sure they do. Otherwise, why inform the police? Common sense really. ...(Read More)

Chalong-Patong road hits 80% complete

Can't people wait until the road is finished with all their criticism ? ...(Read More)

Russians assaulted in armed extortion, robbed of US$45k in cash, crypto

..in tourist areas. The other locals can stay in more rural regions ! Wouldn't that be nice ? So...(Read More)

Russians assaulted in armed extortion, robbed of US$45k in cash, crypto

To many Russians here and people start moaning. The same people did moaning about to many Chinese vi...(Read More)

New plan in pipeline to cut road accidents over holidays

The basic problem is selfishness. Me.. Me.. Me.. is the national motto and only a concerted educatio...(Read More)

Russians assaulted in armed extortion, robbed of US$45k in cash, crypto

So do 'Leo' and his 'partners' have B visas and work permits to conduct their Cryp...(Read More)

New plan in pipeline to cut road accidents over holidays

It really is baffling that there is never anyone in this entire country that can come up with a mean...(Read More)

New plan in pipeline to cut road accidents over holidays

Ugh, another utterly mindless road safety parade that will have 0 impact on anything. Year after ye...(Read More)

New plan in pipeline to cut road accidents over holidays

Who sees something 'new' in this, please, say so. That 'pre phase' thing is just nor...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Brightview Center
Blue Tree Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Pro Property Partners
Ixina Thailand
CBRE Phuket
Thai Residential
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
QSI International School Phuket

 