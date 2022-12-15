Mobile agricultural clinic launched to help local farmers

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Agriculture Office has organised a mobile agricultural clinic in Koh Kaew to help local farmers with a variety of issues.

agriculture

By The Phuket News

Thursday 15 December 2022, 05:09PM

Under the Royal Patronage of His Majesty the King Maha Vajiralongkorn, the mobile clinic was revealed today (Dec 15) at Ban Sapam (Mongkhon Wittaya) School, in Village No. 1, Koh Kaew.

The clinic strives to help provide a comprehensive range of information and guidance to local farmers on topics such as soil and seed analysis and the diagnosis of plant and animal diseases, as well as up-to-date agricultural knowledge and technology related innovations sourced by integrated cooperation between academic departments and related agencies at government level.

Specific assistance and resources from the clinic will be focused on individual areas such as soil, seeds, plants, livestock, fisheries and irrigation. There will be additional resources and representatives from The Rubber Clinic of Thailand, the Legal Clinic for the Department of Agriculture, the Debt Resolution Clinic, the Royal Rainmaking Clinic and the Surat Thani Agricultural Occupation Promotion and Development Center, the Social Security Office, the Farmers Council, the Non-formal and Informal Education Promotion Office, Institute of Skill Development 21 and the Provincial Commerce Office on the distribution of agricultural products.

It is hoped that by providing these resources it can help local farmers to farm efficiently and sustainably while also helping them rehabilitate their careers after the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sompraj Prabsongkram, Permanent Secretary of Phuket Province, presided over the opening and was joined by Suban Rakthong, Officer from the Phuket Provincical Agricultural office, Kuakiat Chitkua, President of Koh Kaew Subdistrict Administrative Organisation and representatives from relevant government agencies.

Mr Suan explained the reason behind choosing Koh Kaew as the location for the clinic being it is an area that produces important agricultural products, including rubber plantations, mixed orchards, livestock, fisheries, agricultural product processing plants and handicrafts which all operate under the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives in Phuket.

There were a number of stalls on the fringes of the clinic allowing for local farmers to showcase their unique produce in addition to a series of stalls providing specific information from experts on a variety of agricultural related topics.