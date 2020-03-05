THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Mixed bag for Phuket fighters at AMMA meet

Mixed bag for Phuket fighters at AMMA meet

MUAY THAI: Despite a gallant effort, Phuket based Salimkhan Ibragimov was unsuccessful in his quest to win the WBC Muay Thai Super-Middleweight title on Feb 23 at the AMMA (Authentic Mixed Martial Arts) event at HatPaong Football Stadium in Phuket.

Muay-Thai
By The Phuket News

Saturday 7 March 2020, 08:00AM

Salimkhan Ibragimov and Hamza Ngoto in action. Photo: Helen Tran

Salimkhan Ibragimov and Hamza Ngoto in action. Photo: Helen Tran

Salimkhan Ibragimov and Hamza Ngoto in action. Photo: Helen Tran

Salimkhan Ibragimov and Hamza Ngoto in action. Photo: Helen Tran

Rafi Bohic (left) in action against Pakorn Pksaenchaimuaythaigym. Photo: Helen Tran

Rafi Bohic (left) in action against Pakorn Pksaenchaimuaythaigym. Photo: Helen Tran

Rafi Bohic in action against Pakorn Pksaenchaimuaythaigym. Photo: Helen Tran

Rafi Bohic in action against Pakorn Pksaenchaimuaythaigym. Photo: Helen Tran

Rafi Bohic in action against Pakorn Pksaenchaimuaythaigym. Photo: Helen Tran

Rafi Bohic in action against Pakorn Pksaenchaimuaythaigym. Photo: Helen Tran

Yodwicha Por.Boonsit (right) and Satanfaa Rachanon pre-fight. Photo: Helen Tran

Yodwicha Por.Boonsit (right) and Satanfaa Rachanon pre-fight. Photo: Helen Tran

Yodwicha Por.Boonsit and Satanfaa Rachanon in action. Photo: Helen Tran

Yodwicha Por.Boonsit and Satanfaa Rachanon in action. Photo: Helen Tran

Russian Ibragimov, who fights out of Phuket’s Revolution MuayThai gym and is ranked number 10 in the weight class, lost in a tight contest to Hamza Ngoto, who in the process retained his title.

In the other centrepiece match up Thailand’s Satanfaa Rachanon lost his WBC Muay Thai Super-Welterweight title by second round KO to compatriot Yodwicha Por.Boonsit, who is one to watch moving forward.

Saksurin TigerMuayThai, who fights out of Tiger Muay Thai gym in Chalong, won by KO in the third round against Kamen Picken.

Another locally based fighter Rafi Bohic, representing Singpatong Gym in Patong, managed to defeat Pakorn Pksaenchaimuaythaigym.

