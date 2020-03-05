Russian Ibragimov, who fights out of Phuket’s Revolution MuayThai gym and is ranked number 10 in the weight class, lost in a tight contest to Hamza Ngoto, who in the process retained his title.
In the other centrepiece match up Thailand’s Satanfaa Rachanon lost his WBC Muay Thai Super-Welterweight title by second round KO to compatriot Yodwicha Por.Boonsit, who is one to watch moving forward.
Saksurin TigerMuayThai, who fights out of Tiger Muay Thai gym in Chalong, won by KO in the third round against Kamen Picken.
Another locally based fighter Rafi Bohic, representing Singpatong Gym in Patong, managed to defeat Pakorn Pksaenchaimuaythaigym.
