Start From: Friday 22 June 2018, 07:00PM to Friday 22 June 2018, 10:00PM

On Friday the 22 nd of June we are serving up our large Swedish Smorgasbord again! This year we are combining this Midsummer celebrations with a Tribute to the awesome ABBA band. The buffet is served at 7 pm and the Two chefs house band will start the show Around 8;30 pm. The all you can eat-buffet is ONLY 795 B (395 B for children) For more information or reservations please contact us at: katacenter@twochefs.com or 076-330065