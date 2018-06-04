SONGKHLA: The former husband of a missing businesswoman has turned himself in to police after a warrant was issued for his arrest following the discovery of charred human remains in a swamp.

crimedeathmurdertransportviolencepoliceBangkok Post

Monday 4 June 2018, 02:54PM

Forensic police arrive at the house of missing businesswoman Pinyada Paenkaew (inset) in Muang district of Songkhla on Saturday (June 2). Photo: Assawin Pakkawan

Kritsada “Roj” Maikhao, 49, surrendered to police late yesterday night (June 3) as deputy national police chief Gen Wirachai Songmetta arrived in the province to supervise the investigation, according to Thai media reports.

During questioning Mr Kritsada denied any involvement in the disappearance of 48-year-old Pinyada Paenchan, who is now believed to have been murdered after ashes and burned bones were found in a marsh in Hat Yai last Friday (June 1).

The suspect was identified as Ms Pinyada's ex-husband.

Yesterday night Gen Wirachai and his team inspected Ms Pinyada’s house and forensic officers reportedly found evidence suggesting she may have been killed there and that more than one person was involved.

Her black Mercedes-Benz was missing, and Ms Pinyada reportedly also had two pickup trucks and a big motorbike, all of which were also missing.

Ms Pinyada was last seen on May 23, and relatives filed a missing person complaint with Muang district police station in Songkhla on May 26. Relatives told police that Ms Pinyada ran a direct-sales business and sold life insurance and was wealthy.

Last Friday police searching a local swamp found charred pieces of a human skull and other bones, ashes, pieces of broken pavement, burned motorcycle tyres and a diamond-studded ring in a local marsh.

Relatives taken to the scene last Friday said they believed the remains were those of Ms Pinyada.

Read original story here.