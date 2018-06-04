FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Missing woman’s ex-husband surrenders to police

SONGKHLA: The former husband of a missing businesswoman has turned himself in to police after a warrant was issued for his arrest following the discovery of charred human remains in a swamp.

Monday 4 June 2018, 02:54PM

Forensic police arrive at the house of missing businesswoman Pinyada Paenkaew (inset) in Muang district of Songkhla on Saturday (June 2). Photo: Assawin Pakkawan

Kritsada “Roj” Maikhao, 49, surrendered to police late yesterday night (June 3) as deputy national police chief Gen Wirachai Songmetta arrived in the province to supervise the investigation, according to Thai media reports.

During questioning Mr Kritsada denied any involvement in the disappearance of 48-year-old Pinyada Paenchan, who is now believed to have been murdered after ashes and burned bones were found in a marsh in Hat Yai last Friday (June 1).

The suspect was identified as Ms Pinyada's ex-husband.

Yesterday night Gen Wirachai and his team inspected Ms Pinyada’s house and forensic officers reportedly found evidence suggesting she may have been killed there and that more than one person was involved.

Her black Mercedes-Benz was missing, and Ms Pinyada reportedly also had two pickup trucks and a big motorbike, all of which were also missing.

QSI International School Phuket

Ms Pinyada was last seen on May 23, and relatives filed a missing person complaint with Muang district police station in Songkhla on May 26. Relatives told police that Ms Pinyada ran a direct-sales business and sold life insurance and was wealthy.

Last Friday police searching a local swamp found charred pieces of a human skull and other bones, ashes, pieces of broken pavement, burned motorcycle tyres and a diamond-studded ring in a local marsh.

Relatives taken to the scene last Friday said they believed the remains were those of Ms Pinyada.

Read original story here.

 

 

Phuket community
‘Lifeguards at every beach,’ governor tells Pakistan Ambassador

I saw a video on youtube from a guy who lived there and he said reasons not to live in Thailand and ...(Read More)

Russian tourist rescued from deadly Phuket ’flash rip’

Very typical Thai-style statement about "going into the sea despite red flags being placed alon...(Read More)

Tour boats allowed at Phi Phi’s Loh Samah Bay

Boy, big surprise here. As always, the need to keep baht flowing in excessive amounts will always ov...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Actually, I find it surprising that there has only been one drowning lately. Conditions at Surin, Ka...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

People can survive for weeks without food, and seems there is plenty of water. The hazards faced by...(Read More)

Phuket residents protest CPF pork-processing plant

Most [italics] people with a conscience would never eat an animal again should they visit a slaugh...(Read More)

Search teams to forge north

Don't know about anyone else but I sure feel a lot better now that a deputy national police chie...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

A very sad happening with lost of life again. Wait for the excuses of the highest Phuket Officials,...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Just blanketing beaches with red flags is not good enough, they need to designate a safe zone for sw...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

Who is coordinating all the doings of the 1000 rescue workers? A Governor?...(Read More)

 

