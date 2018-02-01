PHUKET: The body of a 58-year-old Thai man who had been missing from home since yesterday afternoon was found floating in a lagoon in Kathu earlier today.

Thursday 1 February 2018, 12:22PM

The body of Puea Anupan, 58, was found floating face down in the lagoon at 7am today. Photo: Kusoldarm Foundation

Relatives of the man have told police he suffered from health issues.

Lt Col Sanit Nookong of the Kathu Police was notified that a body had been found floating in a lagoon inside the Phuket Country Club in Kathu at 7am today (Feb 1).

Kusoldharm rescue workers together with Lt Col Sanit arrived at the scene to find the body of Puea Anupan, 58, from Sisaket floating face down in the water. He was wearing black trousers, brown long sleeve T-shirt, black shoes and camouflaged hat.

Lt Col Sanit said, “We questioned his wife, child and work colleagues. They told us that at 8am yesterday (Jan 31), Mr Puea went out to work at the golf course as normal. At 10am he did not come back home for lunch so relatives went to search for him.

“At 2pm they found his wallet floating in the lagoon. Rescue workers were called to the scene to search but failed to find anything.

“His body was found this morning. His wife and child have no doubt about Mr Puea death as he had health issues and was always fainting,” Lt Col Sanit explained.

“There were no signs of a struggle found on his body. His body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town for further examination,” Lt Col Sanit added.